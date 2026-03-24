Tri SND Barracuda bags 3rd Tribung Maisugon title

Tri SND Barracuda captured the highly coveted Tribu Maisugon team championship trophy for the third consecutive time at the BYD Ironman 70.3 Davao on Sunday, March 22, 2026, showcasing resilience, teamwork, and grit under punishing conditions at the sun-scorched Davao City Coastal Road stretch.

The team, which garnered 38, 126.8 points, leaned on Celma Hitalia (F60-64, 6:07:52), Arthur Abogado (M45-49, 4:46:18), Joanna Marie Cruz (F40-44, 5:40:52), Leyann Ramo (F30-34, 5:23:06), Lyllian Banzon (F35-39, 5:42:38), Maria Norisa Goc-Ong (F55-59, 6:07:35), Michael Acas (M35-39, 5:00:54), Romeo Calamohoy (M25-29, 4:57:01), Gene Heart Quiambao (F18-24, 7:04:08), Edgie Arances (M18-24, 4:40:47), and Ulwan Dimaporo (M35-39, 5:09:16), dominated the the race anew to receive the P500,000 top cash prize.

Baguio Benguet Triathlon Team finished second with 33,490.3 points, while Opus Land Multisport rounded out the podium with 32,320 points. Celebrity triathlete Aira Lourdes Lopez, who ruled the female 25 to 29 category, contributed to Opus Land Multisport's podium finish.

Leyann Ramo, second overall in the women's division and female 30-34 class, also shared on Facebook, saying: "Grateful to always find purpose when I race not just for myself, but for my team. There’s a different kind of strength that comes from knowing you’re part of something bigger, a family that believes in you every step of the way. Thank you, God, for the strength and the opportunity to represent Tri SND Barracuda. It’s truly an honor to be part of this team."

“It was a pressure-packed title defense, but we stayed focused on our training,” said Wendell Gaco of Tri SND Barracuda in an interview with SunStar Davao. “The journey wasn’t easy—most of our members are observing Ramadan—but everyone gave their all. Our non-Muslim members stepped up to contribute, and the group stayed complete and united nationwide.”

Team member Necie Grace reflected on the swim leg in a Facebook post, writing: “Not gonna lie, that swim was a struggle. The current was strong, and there were moments I had to really push just to stay on pace. But I reminded myself why I was there—to do my part for the team. I finished my leg with everything I had left and trusted them fully to take it from there. Proud of what we built together.”

The post also highlighted the team’s decade-long commitment to relay racing: “Officially 10 years of swimming relays for the best team Tri SND Barracuda, and still forever grateful for the people behind every feat… Alhamdullilah!!”

In another team statement, Tri SND Barracuda underscored the importance of preparation and perseverance: “Heat, pressure, and sacrifice… Coming off from Ramadan, the journey wasn’t easy—but it taught us patience, discipline, and gratitude. Every training day, every sacrifice, quietly prepared us for this moment. Race day reminded us it’s not always about being the strongest, but about staying steady, trusting the process, and showing up with heart.”

The team credited their success to coaches Ani De Leon-Brown and Next Step Tri, as well as sponsors who supported their journey. MLSA