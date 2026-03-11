Triathletes brace for brutal test as Ironman 70.3 Davao returns

The Ironman 70.3 Davao, widely-regarded as one of the toughest stops on the Philippine triathlon circuit, returns on March 22 with a redesigned bike course, sweltering race conditions and a pathway to the World Championship.

Now on its milestone fifth staging, the race underscores Davao’s renewed prominence on the global triathlon map with organizers expecting to draw a stellar international and local field, with elite professionals and age-group standouts battling for podium honors.

Athletes will tackle the classic Ironman 70.3 distance: a 1.9-km swim, 90-km bike, and a 21.1-km run – a demanding test for seasoned campaigners and first-timers alike.

Organized by Sunrise Events, Inc., the race also enjoys strong corporate backing, with BYD as title sponsor and Aboitiz as presenting sponsor, a partnership that brings together innovation, sustainable mobility and long-standing advocacy for nation-building and community development.

For details, visit ironman.com/races/im703-davao-philippines.

The Ironman 70.3 Davao is part of the National Sports Tourism–Inter-Agency Council’s initiative to position the Philippines as a premier global destination for endurance sports. Led by the Philippine Sports Commission and supported by the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza), the effort highlights how world-class races set in spectacular natural environments can enhance the country’s sporting reputation while boosting tourism.

Dutch triathlete Eric van der Linden and Lanao del Norte’s Leyann Ramo captured the overall championship in the 2024 edition which drew more than 1,000 triathletes over the challenging coastal road course.

Adding intrigue to this year’s edition is a modified bike course, expected to introduce fresh tactical challenges and greater difficulty.

The revamped route will test pacing, technical execution and race strategy as athletes balance speed with endurance under Davao’s demanding conditions.

The heat at this time of year, long considered a defining factor in the race, is expected to again play a decisive role.

With warm temperatures and high humidity typical of race week, competitors will need disciplined hydration, nutrition and heat management to stay competitive.

Beyond the physical challenge, the race also carries global significance, offering coveted qualifying slots to the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nice, France.

These slots reinforce Davao’s status as a key stop on the international Ironman calendar and a gateway for Filipino and regional athletes to reach the world stage.

The event’s staging is made possible through the continued support of the Davao City government, highlighting its commitment to sports tourism, active lifestyles and hosting world-class endurance competitions. PR