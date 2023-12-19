Triple treat

DAVAO City's accomplished tanker Ivo Nikolai Enot has lived up to expectations by collecting three gold medals and one silver as of 1:40 p.m. on Day 2 of the Enot, a 17-year-old multiple Uaap swimming gold medalist from the Ateneo de Manila University, secured the boys 16-17 100-meter backstroke

gold on Tuesday morning and the boys 13-17 4X50 medley relay gold in the afternoon. This after he pocketed the 50m backstroke gold in the swimfest opener on Monday, December 18, 2023.

"It feels really great to win Davao’s first gold and my first individual gold in the Batang Pinoy swimming championships, after placing silver in my first event," the Palarong Pambansa champion said.

He timed 59.22 seconds in the 100m backstroke, surpassing Peter Cyrus Dean of Lucena City (1:02.11) and Kristof Daniel David of Cainta, Rizal (1:03.69) who wound up with the silver and bronze, respectively.

In the 50m backstroke, Enot checked in at 27.56, leaving behind competitors Dean (28.37) and Luke Amber Matthew Araño (38.74) of Antipolo City. He exuded confidence throughout the race, maintaining his lead with flawless underwater execution right from the start.

Enot will have one remaining backstroke event, the 200m.

He added, "I’m quite confident that I’m going to win the gold in that event."