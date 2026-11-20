A SLOT in Gilas Pilipinas opened up for Troy Rosario in the coming FIBA World Cup qualifiers as Rhenz Abando went down with an injury while playing in the Korean Basketball League.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) made the announcement Thursday less than 24 hours after the high-flying Abando suffered a sprained ankle in the game between Anyang Jung Kwan Jang and KCC Egis.

“Due to injury suffered by Rhenz Abando last night, he will no longer be able to join Gilas Pilipinas men for window 5 of the Asian qualifiers.

“Troy Rosario will complete the 12-man roster,” said the SBP in a statement.

It added, “The SBP wishes Rhenz Abando all the best with his recovery, and thanks Troy Rosario for his continued commitment to the program.”

Abando’s stint was supposed to be his first under Gilas coach Tim Cone.

“He (Abando) was excited, we were excited. Sayang,” said Cone of the missed opportunity.

The exit of the former NCAA MVP out of Letran came just as the national team is set to leave for Seremban, Malaysia for the fifth window of the qualifiers.

Gilas will play Syria on Nov. 27 and Iran on Nov. 29.