UC Webmasters secures 89th Araw ng Dabaw title

The University of Cebu (UC) pulled away in the second half to defeat San Pedro College (SPC), 76-59, and capture the championship in the 89th Araw ng Dabaw Invitational Basketball Tournament on Sunday, March 15, at the Almendras Gym Davao City Recreation Center.

Ricofer Sordilla powered UC’s title run with 19 points and four rebounds to earn the tournament’s Most Valuable Player honors. He also dished out two assists and added a steal as UC took control after halftime.

UC struggled early as SPC dictated the tempo and grabbed a 20-13 lead at the end of the first quarter. UC responded in the second period, tightening its defense and trimming the deficit to 36-34 at the break.

The momentum swung in UC’s favor in the third quarter. The Cebu squad outplayed SPC on both ends to seize a 54-46 advantage heading into the final period.

UC then broke the game open in the fourth, stretching the lead to as many as 17 points to seal the championship.

After the game, Sordilla dedicated the victory to his mother, who was recently hospitalized.

“Ma, this is for you,” Sordilla said in an interview with Lodsmark TV. “I know you just got out of the hospital, and I dedicate this game to you, my brothers, my girlfriend, and my friends watching.”

Sordilla also encouraged young athletes to stay disciplined and continue working toward their goals.

“Just work hard and dream,” he said. “I used to just dream of being a varsity player, and now I’ve reached it. Keep fighting, practice all the time, and listen to your coaches.”

In the battle for third, Jose Maria College (JMC) defeated Benedicto College, 87-77.

JMC trailed 25-19 after the first quarter but erupted for 26 points in the second period to swing the momentum and take control of the game.

Benedicto College finished fourth in the tournament organized by Madayaw Sports Davao and sanctioned by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Davao Region.

It formed part of the 89th Araw ng Dabaw sports festival. Marlon Cotillon/DNSC, SunStar Intern