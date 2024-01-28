Ulene Rule, Art Galendez clinch weekly Datba bowling titles

Ulene Rule and Art Galendez shared top honors in separate Davao Tenpin Bowlers Association (Datba) tournaments held at SM Lanang bowling center.

Rule toppled 672 pins in three games to clinch the Datba Tuesday weekly event held on January 23, 2024.

She bested Bam Tongo and Ric Mina, who placed second and third, respectively, in the bowlfest that attracted 30 players.

Tongo hit 644 pinfalls, while Mina scored 605.

The top three placers received cash prizes.

Meanwhile, Galendez ruled the Saturday weekly competition, which was held on January 20, 2024.

He amassed 654 pinfalls after three games, beating Jun Morales and Kim Salvador, who claimed the next two positions.

Morales made 641 pinfalls, while Salvador had 629.

Galendez, Morales, and Salvador received cash prizes.

Galendez also earned a spot in the January 2024 monthly finals tournament along with fellow Saturday weekly champion Jun Morales. The monthly finals will be on February 4, 2024. MLSA