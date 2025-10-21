Ultra queen of the road

Fifty-one-year-old ultra runner Olive Firmeza of Davao City emerged as the female champion in the Bukidnon Elevated Road Ultra Finale, completing the punishing 300-kilometer race in 60 hours, 48 minutes, and 31 seconds over the weekend.

The endurance event, organized by Ultra Runners Republic, began on October 16 at Manolo Fortich Centennial Park in Bukidnon and ended on October 19 at the Maramag Municipal Grounds.

“It was one of the toughest races I’ve ever joined,” Firmeza told SunStar Davao. “Pagkatapos ng dalawang oras na takbo, umulan na. Tuloy-tuloy ang akyat at baba ng ruta. Kapag inaantok na ako, power nap lang ng 25 hanggang 30 minutes para makabawi ng lakas (After two hours of running, it started to rain. The route was nonstop uphill and downhill. When I got sleepy, I just took short power naps, 25 to 30 minutes, to recharge).”

Firmeza recalled resting for three hours at a house in the overview area of Bukidnon when the rain intensified. “The homeowners were very accommodating,” she said. “Offer sila pillow ug towel kay basa ko and naga-chill sa ka tugnaw (They gave me a pillow and towel because I was drenched and shivering from the cold). I used that time to relax, sleep to recover my strength."

The course, she said, lived up to its name, literally an elevated road ultra, with more than 5,000 meters of elevation gain. “Mawala ang kasakit sa legs mo because the views are very scenic. Ma-appreciate mo ang nature. Creation ni Lord (You forget the pain in your legs because the views are breathtaking. You appreciate nature and God’s creation.”

Supported by her logistics team from RCCOFAM, Firmeza relied on them for hydration, nutrition, and first aid essentials throughout the journey.

The locals guided her through the route. “During night time, ngitngit kaayo, ginasabayan ako sa support. For safety purposes Kay grabe ka ngitngit Ang kalsada (They followed me at night because it was pitch-dark, and for safety, I couldn’t be alone on those roads).”

By the 200-kilometer mark, Firmeza developed painful blisters. She changed socks and shoes but had to endure the pain. "I just kept praying for strength and courage to finish,” she said.

With only 30 kilometers left, pacers were no longer allowed per race rules. “That was the hardest part,” she said. “Kani na time Kay naga walk ako na sleepy kaayo. May mga moments na naga walk-run ako na nagapiyong. Third night na wala'y tulog (I was so sleepy I walked with my eyes half-closed. It was my third night without sleep).”

Firmeza crossed the finish line early in the morning of October 19, describing the moment as “very satisfying and fulfilling.”

In a Facebook post after the race, she wrote: “To God be the glory. All are God’s grace and mercy. Thank you to my family, friends, and sponsors for making this journey possible. I am humbled by your support and trust.”

The Bukidnon Elevated Road Ultra Finale is known among endurance athletes as one of the country’s most challenging ultramarathons, combining steep climbs, unpredictable weather, and scenic mountain routes.

For Firmeza, the experience was more than just about winning. “It’s a gift—of good health, of running, and of faith,” she said. “Every step was a prayer.” MLSA