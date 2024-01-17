Ulysses Caturan wins Datba Bowler of the Year 2023 title

Overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Ulysses Caturan of Davao City captured the Davao Tenpin Bowlers Association (Datba) Bowler of the Year 2023 championship trophy as he outlasted Digos City-based lawyer Marc Dominic Roldan Fernandez in their sudden death final, 193-192, held Sunday, January 14, at the SM Lanang bowling center.
The annual grand finals tournament brought together monthly champions to compete for the prestigious title.
Caturan, 48 years old, said he never expected to win the tournament.
"Akong gipraktisan is runner-up. Bonus lang gyud ni (I've been practicing for a runner-up finish. This is just a bonus)," he said in a post-game interview with SunStar Davao.
The July 2023 champion said he also could not contain in words how he felt about the victory, saying, "Wala pa mag sink in (It hasn't sunk in yet)."
Caturan earlier dominated the nine-game qualifying round by toppling 1,856 pins.
Mav Manuel (1,817), Fernandez (1,785), and Paul Benjamin "Benz" Palacio (1,723) claimed the next three positions.
In the shootout game, Fernandez hit 218 pinfalls, surpassing Palacio (214) and Manuel (190), earning the right to challenge twice to beat Caturan in the titular showdown.
The finals saw Fernandez initially beating Caturan, 214-192, in their first duel.
However, Caturan kept his composure down to his last ball, securing the thrilling victory amid cheers and applause from fellow Datba members, including its president Rameses Tancontian.
The champion received a cash prize of P20,000 while Fernandez claimed the P12,000 runner-up prize. Third and fourth placers Manuel and Palacio pocketed P8,000 and P5,000, respectively.
The other Bowler of the Year 2023 finalists were Bam Tongo, Jesrael Rule, Paul Palacio, Edmund Cambaliza, Romy Serrano, Billy Magdale, Richard Arigo, and Crystal Chavez.
Tancontian congratulated the participants and thanked Datba members and supporters for a successful 2023.
Regular Datba tournaments continue to be held on Tuesdays and Saturdays to determine the qualifiers for the January 2024 monthly finals competition. MLSA