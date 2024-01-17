Ulysses Caturan wins Datba Bowler of the Year 2023 title

Caturan, 48 years old, said he never expected to win the tournament.

"Akong gipraktisan is runner-up. Bonus lang gyud ni (I've been practicing for a runner-up finish. This is just a bonus)," he said in a post-game interview with SunStar Davao.

The July 2023 champion said he also could not contain in words how he felt about the victory, saying, "Wala pa mag sink in (It hasn't sunk in yet)."

Caturan earlier dominated the nine-game qualifying round by toppling 1,856 pins.

Mav Manuel (1,817), Fernandez (1,785), and Paul Benjamin "Benz" Palacio (1,723) claimed the next three positions.

In the shootout game, Fernandez hit 218 pinfalls, surpassing Palacio (214) and Manuel (190), earning the right to challenge twice to beat Caturan in the titular showdown.

The finals saw Fernandez initially beating Caturan, 214-192, in their first duel.

However, Caturan kept his composure down to his last ball, securing the thrilling victory amid cheers and applause from fellow Datba members, including its president Rameses Tancontian.

The champion received a cash prize of P20,000 while Fernandez claimed the P12,000 runner-up prize. Third and fourth placers Manuel and Palacio pocketed P8,000 and P5,000, respectively.