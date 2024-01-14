UM, HDCD competing in national Uni-Games

Davao City-based University of Mindanao (UM) Main and Holy Cross of Davao College (HCDC) are gearing up for the 25th Philippine University Games (Uni-Games) set on January 20 to 27, 2024 in Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.

UM Main, bannered by 106 athletes, will compete in various events, including men's 5X5 basketball, women's 3X3 basketball, men's and women's beach volleyball, men's and women's indoor volleyball, men's and women's table tennis, and men's and women's taekwondo.

HCDC, on the other hand, will have 72 athletes seeing action in men's 5X5 basketball, women's 3X3 basketball, men's and women's indoor volleyball, and women's futsal. At least 11 officials will join the HCDC delegation.

HCDC sports director Melchor Anzures, in a Facebook interview with SunStar Davao on Friday, January 12, said they will participate in five events as approved by their management.

When asked about their prospects in the sportsfest, he said, "Very slim, kay tanan mag participate (We have a very slim chance as everyone participating are) strong and ready for battle."

The national Uni-Games is making a comeback after its hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As of January 11, 33 colleges and universities have confirmed to join the Uni-Games hosted by the Jose Rizal Memorial State University. MLSA