UM Lady Wildcats rules Uni-Games 3x3

The best gift that veteran University of Mindanao (UM) Lady Wildcats head coach Crisanthemum "Ining" Sarabia received came two days after her 67th birthday, as the UM-A team captured the women's 3x3 championship trophy in the National University Games (Uni-Games) 2024 basketball competition at the Jose Rizal Memorial State University (JRMSU) on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

UM-A dominated the title match, outlasting Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP)-A, 15-13, for the crown, which is the first national title the Lady Wildcats won since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

UM, according to her, had won silvers and bronzes in the Uni-Games women’s 5x5 tournament in the past. Thus, winning the championship this time marks a milestone for the Lady Wildcats.

Sarabia acknowledged the dedication of her players despite the rigors of their training.

"Lipay kaayo ko oy. Maluoy ko grabe pa joggingon namo mga bata sa oval ang ilang conditioning... pero wala mi nagpakita nga naluoy mi. Worth it man sad gyud. Lukso-lukso ang tigulang, pirting lipaya. Best gift gyud (I am very happy. I feel sorry for our kids jogging on the oval for their conditioning but we didn't show that we feel sorry. It's really worth it. This old woman was jumping up and down, overjoyed. This is indeed the best gift)," Sarabia said in a post-game phone interview with SunStar Davao.

Bannered by Khareen Cate Chagas, Angelica Limpuca, Michele Rojas, and Avegail Garro, UM-A defeated fellow 4-1 win-loss card holder University of San Agustin (USA), 17-15, in the knockout round to secure a semis berth.

In the semifinals, UM-A overcame PUP-B, 15-13, to advance to the gold medal match. It was PUP-A who handed UM-B a heartbreaking defeat, 21-20.

UM-B was composed of Bea Bianca Magadan, Charlyn Vismanos, Nathalie Canque, and Kharyl Ann Arcena.

Despite a challenging start with a loss to PUP-C (16-19), UM-A Lady Wildcats bounced back with consecutive victories over PUP-A (21-14), La Salle University-Ozamis City A (22-5), JRMSU (21-16), and LSU-OC C (22-6).

Sarabia credited the team's title win to the players' stamina, determination, and resilience, underscoring their turnaround since the initial loss. She also thanked her assistant coach Jaycel Calbonero Gulay for her invaluable contributions to the team's success.

