UM’s Catubig, McDowell lead Earth Day Run Davao winners

University of Mindanao (UM) varsity mainstays Lyka Catubig and Kate Duffy Gel McDowell delivered standout performances to lead the winners in the Tecno Camon 50 Earth Day Run Davao 2026, Sunday, April 12, on an out-and-back course from SM Lanang parking grounds.

Catubig ruled the women’s 21-kilometer race in one hour, 41 minutes, and 33 seconds, edging May Angelie Mag-aso (1:42:09) and Krisiah Latorilla (1:56:56).

Jorge Dotollo topped the men’s 21K division in 1:14:02, finishing just ahead of Jimboy Ondocon Lugay (1:14:08), while Davao City’s Elmer Bartolo placed third in 1:15:59.

Bartolo, a perennial 21K standout from Davao City, said the younger runners pushed the pace.

“Third lang gyud ko sa 21K, Ma'am. Kusog gyud sila, mga batan-on. Duol ra mi, gikan sila sa North Cotabato (I finished third in the 21K, Ma’am. They were really strong—young runners. It was a close race, and they came from North Cotabato),” he told SunStar Davao, noting the tight race.

Bartolo recently won the men’s 10K title in the Sante Barley Trilogy Run Asia 2026 – Davao Leg 1 and helped Team Juna clinch the relay crown in the BYD Ironman 70.3 Davao.

McDowell also led a UM charge in the women’s 10K race in 42:30, narrowly holding off Faith Marie Ocon (42:37) and Charlene Lopez (49:20).

“Wala ko nag-expect, Ma'am, nga mudaug pa ko. Ambi man gud nako mapildi ko kay wala kaayo ko tarong nga training (I didn’t expect to win, Ma’am. I honestly thought I would lose because I didn’t have much proper training),” McDowell said.

In the men’s 10K, Rico Bansilan clocked 33:24 to beat Mark Luigi Joyce (37:52) and Franz Kevin Gaslang (37:52).

Mark James Agudo won the men’s 5K in 16:40, edging Daniel Londres (16:43) and Marco San Alegro (16:50). Janel Cabiles topped the women’s 5K in 20:06, with Rhianne Mae Mañacap (20:09) and Alexandria Marie Caracol (23:47) completing the podium.

In the 1K dog run, Eric Bone Luda topped the men’s division in 4:38, while Sherene Grace Papelleras ruled the women’s side in 5:50.

RunRio and KinetixSports organized the annual race, which will also make its next stop in Manila on April 19 at the SM Mall of Asia Complex, and on April 26 at SM Seaside City Cebu. MLSA