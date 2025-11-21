Unit 1 Dcaa champs anew

Standout swimmer

At the Davao del Sur Sports Complex pool in Digos City, Davao City National High School’s Paulette Xavier Apilado delivered one of the week’s standout performances for Unit 1, hauling five golds, one silver, and one bronze in swimming. She dominated the secondary girls’ 400- and 200-meter individual medley, 200 butterfly, 200 backstroke, and the 4x50 freestyle relay with teammates Gwen Stefani Pansit, Xhantine Sienna Matute, and Ashly Jeanes Cubelo. She added a silver in the 200 breaststroke and a bronze in the 4x100 medley relay.

"I feel great and thankful," Apilado told SunStar Davao. The 14-year-old Grade 9 student, who swept six golds in her third Dcaa Meet appearance last February, added, "Mas better kasi ang mga times ko ngayon (My times are better now)." She also recalled her 2024 performance, where she clinched four golds and three silvers, and expressed gratitude to her coach and school mentors: "My Dcaa competition is great, despite the lack of training. Without God’s grace, I wouldn't be able to qualify to Davraa once more," she said, thanking coach Haroon Cali and school coach Maria Charity P. Fontilar for their guidance and support.

Arnisadors shine

Unit 1 also continued its dominance in arnis, sweeping golds across nearly every weight division and event. In the secondary boys’ division, pinweight John Michael Saragena, bantamweight Alexander James Catarinen, featherweight John Clifford Anajao, extra lightweight Venjie Jr. Delima, and half lightweight Aethan Razy Fujita led the charge. Anajao and Fujita claimed multiple individual titles, including single and double weapons, while team events featuring Anajao, Saragena, Catarinen, Delima, and Fujita swept the single weapon, double weapons, and Espada y Daga competitions.

The secondary girls’ arnis contingent matched that dominance, with bantamweight Xheana Leigh Cabe, featherweight Ariane Kaye Parami, half-lightweight Rheanne Audrey Fujita, and extra-lightweight Beyonce Heart Salasayo taking top honours. Cabe, Parami, and Angeline Paramo added individual and team golds in Solo Baston, Double Baston, and Espada y Daga events.

Meanwhile, at Bolton Elementary School, Unit 1 clinched three golds and three silvers in the secondary boys’ boxing competition, finishing second to Unit 2 (4-1-5).

Most successful Dcaa Meet

The 2025–2026 Dcaa Meet emerged as one of the city’s most successful and smoothly run events, DepEd Davao City division superintendent Rey Solitario said.

“The meet stood out for its discipline, teamwork, and the skill of our young athletes,” Solitario said. “We also saw significantly fewer injuries this year, a clear sign that preparation, safety protocols, and coaching paid off.”

He praised the opening program, calling it the best, supported by the City Government of Davao, and highlighted by the presence of Vice Mayor Rigo Duterte II. “Having the vice mayor attend energized athletes, coaches, and officials. Everyone felt motivated and recognized from the very start,” Solitario said.

The introduction of new special awards, including Best in Saludo, Most Organized Delegation, and Most Disciplined Delegation, added excitement and healthy competition. “These awards encouraged schools to excel not just in athletics, but in sportsmanship and teamwork,” he noted.

“The Dcaa Meet showcased unity, discipline, and exceptional teamwork,” Solitario added. “It was more than a competition; it was a celebration of Davao City’s commitment to developing young athletes and fostering excellence.” MLSA