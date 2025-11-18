Sports

Unit 3 sweeps Dcaa wushu

Harvests all 10 golds in the Dcaa Meet 2025 wushu sanda competition at MCHS
GOLDEN SWEEP. The Unit 3 wushu sanda team dominates the Davao City Athletic Association (Dcaa) Meet 2025 wushu sanda competition, sweeping all 10 gold medals at stake at Mintal Comprehensive High School (MCHS) on Monday, November 17.
Published on

Unit 3 swept all 10 gold medals in the Davao City Athletic Association (Dcaa) Meet 2025 wushu sanda competition to clinch the overall title at Mintal Comprehensive High School (MCHS) Monday, November 17.

MCHS student-athletes powered the unit’s sweep. Namika Faith E. Binondo (secondary girls 42 kg B), Elyzah E. Matinez (secondary girls 45 kg B), Matt Ethan P. Buenacosa (secondary boys 42 kg B), Angelo Cyril N. Astillo (secondary boys 45 kg B), Raivent Gail B. Sonsona (secondary girls 48 kg B), and Shun Senina (secondary boys 52 kg A) delivered strong performances to anchor the medal haul.

Tugbok National High School added three more golds for Unit 3 through Florence Wilvert P. Cueme (secondary boys 48 kg A), Maezzy B. Luania (secondary girls 48 kg A), and Frenchester A. Aracena (secondary boys 56 kg A). Sirawan National High School contributed one gold courtesy of Rica Mae C. Oñate (secondary girls 52 kg A).

Veteran trainer Arniel Barbero said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao on Monday, November 17, that all the athletes trained under King’s Sword Martial Arts.

Wushu Davao official Nell Jone Astudillo added that most of them are also Batang Pinoy athletes trained by Barbero, who also serves as Region 11’s Palarong Pambansa 2025 coach.

Meanwhile, perennial champion Unit 1 kept its title-retention bid alive after leading the partial and official overall medal tally as of 3:40 p.m. on Day 4 of the meet.

Unit 1 racked up 54 gold medals, 13 silvers, and 45 bronzes. Unit 6–Davao Association of Catholic Schools (Dacs) followed with 35 golds, 28 silvers, and 25 bronzes.

Unit 8–Davao Association of Private Schools and Administrators (Daprisa) placed third with a 21-15-15 medal count. Unit 4 stood in fourth (20-26-17), while Unit 2 ranked fifth (16-12-14).

Rounding out the standings were Unit 7–Davao City Integrated School Athletic Association (15-15-15), Unit 3 (13-25-27), and Unit 5–Private Schools Athletic Association (Prisaa) with an 11-15-2 tally. MLSA

