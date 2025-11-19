Unit 6 dominates Dcaa swim meet

The Ateneo de Davao University-led Unit 6 made a literal splash at the two-day Davao City Athletic Association (Dcaa) swimming meet, sweeping 33 golds, 27 silvers, and 20 bronzes at the Davao del Sur Sports Complex in Digos City over the weekend.

Eleven-year-olds Juan Raphael Estanislao and Cassiel Auvene R. Cabico led the charge. Estanislao claimed six golds, driving the elementary boys’ team to seven golds, five silvers, and six bronzes. Cabico matched his six golds and added a silver, helping the elementary girls’ squad rack up 14 golds and seven silvers.

Juan Raphael Estanislao:

Rising star sweeps Dcaa

Estanislao began swimming at five, initially fearful of the water but drawn to the beach and sand play. “I started swimming not knowing I would become a champion,” he said. Encouraged by a family of swimmers, his father and several uncles, he wanted to carry forward their legacy.

He first competed in the city eliminations in March 2024 but left without a medal. In the February 2025 Dcaa Meet, he earned one gold, one silver, and one bronze. His six-gold sweep at the recently concluded Dcaa Meet marked a major breakthrough.

Estanislao clinched the golds in boys' 50-meter and 100m freestyle, 50m and 100m breaststroke, 200m freestyle, and the 4x100m freestyle relay with teammates John Vincent Canovas, Zac Marcus Guyo, and Caleb Jaspher Mencidor. “Winning is one of the best feelings I’ve ever felt. Being at the top isn’t about bragging, it’s an achievement for yourself,” he said.

Reflecting on his journey, he added, “I fought hard for the top, and I want to tell everyone that winning is never going to be easy. This win is for God, my family, and myself to keep pushing in this athletic world. My ultimate dream is to break records and be an Olympian.”

Cassiel Auvene R. Cabico:

From soccer to swim champ

Cabico began swimming at age eight after initially trying soccer. Her grandparents, experienced swimming coaches, guided her into the sport. “I ended up in swimming because it runs in the family, and the environment and support were already there,” she said.

She captured the golds in 50m and 100m freestyle, 50m and 100m breaststroke, and the 4x100m medley and freestyle relays with teammates Georgia Summer Peñeiro, Kezaiah Grace Eguia, and Joguylen Sohier, and silver in the 200m individual medley.

“I feel very happy and thankful because all the hard training and sacrifices paid off," Cabico said. "I felt nervous because Davao swimmers are really tough, but I lifted everything to the Lord and focused.”

Her earlier Dcaa journey started in February 2025 in Tagum, Davao del Norte, where she earned silver in the 50m freestyle, bronze in the 50m butterfly and 200m IM, and finished fourth in the 100m freestyle. “This win is for everyone who sacrificed to support me—my family, my coaches."

"My dream is to break a national record someday,” she added.