Unit 7 archers Dominate Dcaa

Leading the charge was 15-year-old Jasmine Jane Lim of Davao Christian High School (V. Mapa campus), who collected three golds and four silvers across the Fita distances on Tuesday, November 18.

Lim topped the 30-meter, 50-meter, and 60-meter events, then added silvers in the 70 meters, 1440 Round, Olympic Round, and the team event with teammates Daphne Manuelle Uyking, Qalessi Noelle Wee, and Princess Maureen Torres.

For Lim, now in the 9th grade, the day felt like a breakthrough.

“My first gold was in the 30 meters. I felt the most conditioned early in the morning, and I was so happy that my score reached 333, my personal best,” she said. “The next two golds came from 50 and 60 meters. Medyo pagod na ako after three distances (I'm already a bit tired after shooting three distances), so I got silver in the last one, the 70 meters.”

Lim, who started archery at 13 after being invited by her cousin Daphne, said she never expected to rack up this many medals.

“I’ve won three golds so far and I feel proud of that,” she said. “I didn’t really expect it, but I’m glad I have some gold medals.”

Asked why she chose archery over other sports, she said she always found it “interesting and unique,” even if she still loves badminton. Archery also runs in the family, with her sister and brother competing as well.

She dedicates her wins to her coaches. “Para sa coaches ko (This is for my coaches), Coach Eli and Coach J. They took time to teach me, tune my bow, and help me with my form.”

Her long-time goal of reaching Davraa Meet is now a reality, and she hopes the next steps take her even farther, toward a Palarong Pambansa slot and “hopefully a medal this time.”

Lim’s cousin, Daphne Manuelle Uyking, also shared the spotlight for Unit 7 with three golds and five silvers. Uyking ruled the 70 meters, 1440 Round and Olympic Round, and added silvers in the 30m, 50m, 60m, mixed team and team events.

Their teammate Qalessi T. Wee added a bronze in the Olympic round.

With strong finishes from both Lim and Uyking, the cousins now move on to the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2026, where they aim to carry their momentum onto the regional stage. MLSA