Unlocking athletes’ potential

Australian Olympian and seasoned triathlon and athletics coach Tony Benson underscored the pivotal role coaches play in unlocking an athlete's full potential during a two-day Tri Right Mindanao coaching seminar at the Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU)-Davao over the weekend.

"Wasting an athlete's potential is a coach's biggest sin," Benson, a level 3 triathlon coach and level 5 track and field coach, told nearly 20 participants from across Mindanao.

With a wealth of experience, including being the former national track and field coach of the Philippines during the Gintong Alay program's glory years Prado, highlighted coaching as a serious profession, emphasizing the need for full-time commitment, continuous assessment, and accountability.

The Gintong Alay program produced track and field icons, the likes of the late Lydia De Vega, Elma Muros, and Isidro del Prado.

He outlined the fundamentals of successful coaching, encompassing personal experience (as a competitor whether as an elite athlete, for the club, or fun); experimentation (one's self); personal contact (with elite athletes, coaches, officials, and meet organizers); education (earning qualifications, attending courses, seminars, and clinics); personal library (auto/biographies, research papers, magazines, journals, IAAF handbook, audiovisuals); mentoring (seeking assistance from elite coaches and athletes and consulting with sports science, sports medicine, and retired experts with each team having a sports physiotherapist), effective communication, and family support.