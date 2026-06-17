USA powers past Dominican Republic in VNL opener in Pasig

A reshuffled United States squad delivered a controlled, efficient performance to open the Pasig leg of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL), sweeping the Dominican Republic, 25-20, 25-19, 25-12, on Wednesday at PhilSports Arena.

Setter Jordyn Poulter directed the offense as the Americans outpaced the Dominicans in attack points, 43-31, in the Week 2 opener presented by the Philippine Sports Commission.

Jordan Thompson led the charge with 13 attack points and added two service aces in her Week 1 holdover role. Logan Eggleston also contributed 10 attack points, while Dana Rettke added five attacks and five blocks as the United States improved to 4-1.

The Americans mixed power and precision at the service line, at times firing serves clocked above 90 kilometers per hour, forcing the Dominican Republic into difficult first contacts and rushed transitions.

Despite the Dominican Republic holding statistical advantages in reception (69-46) and setting (104-94), the United States maintained control throughout the match.

Thompson said the team is still building chemistry with a reworked roster, but adjusted quickly during play.

“It’s been about practicing, training, and trying to gel together as a group since it’s a new roster,” Thompson said. “It wasn’t always pretty, but we find ways to grind through it even when it’s not exactly how we want it.”

Yokaira Paola Peña Ysabel led the Dominican Republic with eight points, while Alondra Denis Tapia Cruz added five, all from attacks.

The Dominican Republic dropped to 0-5 after suffering its fifth straight loss. PR