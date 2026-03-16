Uy-Arceo, Sy brods rule Araw pickleball

Roland Uy and Carlos Arceo of Davao City edged Celso Bordadora and Jeffrey Montez of Nabunturan, Davao de Oro, 15-13, to clinch the intermediate division title in the 89th Araw ng Dabaw Pickleball Championships on Sunday, March 15, at Picklehive.

Uy and Arceo stayed composed in a tight final, holding off a late surge by Bordadora and Montez to secure the crown in the two-day tournament held as part of the city’s Araw ng Dabaw sports festival.

The Dabawenyo tandem advanced to the championship after defeating Jeshrey Mesagrande and Julia Grino, 15-7, in the semifinals. Bordadora and Montez, meanwhile, slipped past Gene Ankang and Zoren Mendiola, 14-12, to set up the title showdown. The semifinal losers shared third place.

In the beginner division, Mikhail Arrieta and Amir Amaikurut of Davao City captured the championship with a 15-11 victory over Michael Angelo Ibañez and Marcial Alapag in the final.

Arrieta and Amaikurut reached the finals after dispatching Yu and Taylaran, 15-8, in the semifinals. Ibañez and Alapag arranged the title clash after overpowering Raniel Cabrera and Janine Cruz, 15-1, in the other semifinal.

Meanwhile, brothers James Robert and Ralph Robert Sy of Mati City ruled the novice division, defeating Phil Bardillo and Paul Legaspe, 15-5, in the final.

The Sy brothers secured their finals berth after beating Miko Solitaria and Jewel Eugster, 15-7, in the semifinals, while Bardillo and Legaspe advanced with a 15-9 win over Franco Villaroman and Eric Dulay.

The pickleball tournament, which drew 140 players, formed part of the 43 accredited events of the 89th Araw ng Dabaw Sports Festival organized by the Davao City government through the Sports Development Division of the City Mayor’s Office (SDD-CMO).

Champions in each category received P5,000 and a trophy, while runners-up received P3,000 and medals. The two semifinalists in each division each earned P1,000 and a medal.



Juanito "Titong" Cansino was tournament director. MLSA