Villanueva survives late miscues to lead with 65

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL – Dino Villanueva rode a blistering frontside performance that verged on the spectacular to overcome a shaky windup and seize control after 18 holes of the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic, carding a five-under 65 at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club here on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

Coming off a hole-in-one feat to cap his campaign in last week’s Bacolod Challenge, Villanueva looked unstoppable out of the gates, torching the Marapara layout with a jaw-dropping 28 on the front nine – a run highlighted by four straight birdies from No. 5 and a pitch-in eagle on the ninth under overcast skies and amid tricky course conditions.

What was expected to be a grinding survival round on the tight, hazard-laden par-70 course turned into a showcase of poise and precision, at least for the first half, as the 13-year pro in search of a breakthrough Philippine Golf Tour victory played near-flawless golf, hitting fairways and sticking approaches close to set up makable putts.

“Nilaro ko lang ang fairway at greens, tapos nilalapit ko lang ang mga putts – pero pumapasok (I just played to the fairways and greens, then tried to get my putts close – but they were dropping),” said Villanueva, referring to his simple yet effective game plan that paid off big early on.

But Villanueva bogeyed the dogleg par-4 11th after a missed fairway and an eight-foot par-save that failed to drop, then yielded another stroke on No. 17 after missing the green.

Worse, on the closing par-5 hole, a potential momentum-builder for Round 2 , Villanueva muffed a four-foot birdie chance, settling for par and a bittersweet 65 that could have been even lower.

“It was actually a tough putt, a downhill one, at nalaylay yung putt ko,” he said, visibly disappointed with the late slip but pleased to be in early contention in the P2 million championship, which serves as the sixth leg of the 10-stage circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

“This is my best start,” added Villanueva, who had two second-place finishes, the last in 2023 at Mimosa Plus. “Pero medyo nag-struggle sa backnine – mahirap ang pin placements at may mga tee shots na trouble talaga (But I struggled a bit on the back nine – the pin placements were tough, and there were tee shots that really got me into trouble)."

He hit an aggressive drive on the par-4 ninth followed by a perfectly struck 80-yard wedge that took a single bounce before diving straight into the cup for an eagle, igniting applause and disbelief from those watching.

Despite his faltering finish, the 65 stood tall on a day where only 19 players broke par, a testament to the challenge posed by the tight, rain-softened course even with the implementation of “lift, clean, and place” rule – a rule meant to ease play but one that also underlines the soggy, heavy conditions that drain players of distance and predictability.

Yet Villanueva thrived where others stumbled. He led by two over a tightly packed group at 67, headlined by red-hot Keanu Jahns, chasing a third straight title after dominant wins at Caliraya Springs and Bacolod. Jahns birdied his last two holes to recover from a double bogey on No. 11, putting together a steady 33-34 card. PR