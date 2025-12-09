Wagdos, Arbois chase BKK SEA Games glory

Former Davao City standouts Sonny Wagdos and Arlan Arbois are set to compete in the 2025 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Bangkok, aiming to improve on their previous performances and bring more medals to the Philippines.

32-year-old Sonny Wagdos, a Philippine Air Force commissioned officer and one of the country’s most consistent distance runners, is competing in his fourth SEA Games. The Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur native came to Davao City as a varsity scholar at the University of Mindanao (UM). He trained with UM for years and competed for Davao City in national and international meets before joining the national team.

His SEA Games record speaks for itself: bronze in 2019 (Philippines), bronze in 2021 (Vietnam), and silver in 2023 (Cambodia) in the 5,000 meters.

Although he now trains full-time in Manila, Wagdos’ family—his wife Jezza and their young son—remains in Davao City.

In a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao on Tuesday, December 9, he said he feels ready for the Bangkok Games.

“Oo Ma’am, medyo naka-prepare ko karon. Mag-depende nalang jud ni sa condition sa dula ug klima sa Thailand (Yes, Ma’am, I’m somewhat prepared now. It will really depend on the race conditions and the weather in Thailand),” he said.

When asked if he feels confident this year, he joked: “Pirmente mani confident, Ma’am. Pero naa gihapon si Kieran sa Thailand (I’m always confident, Ma’am. But Kieran is still in Thailand, so we’ll see). ” Wagdos was referring to Thai Kieran Tuntivate, who clinched the Cambodia SEA Games gold in men's 5,000m in 2023.

Wagdos will compete in both the 5,000m and 10,000m, hoping to improve on his silver finish.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Arlan Arbois Jr., the men’s marathon silver medalist in the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games, is also gearing up for his second appearance. Originally from Sitio Second Barrio, Barangay Miasong in Tupi, South Cotabato, Arbois moved to Davao City in 2015 as a varsity scholar at Rizal Memorial Colleges. He continues to stay at coach Charlie Hifarva’s residence whenever he returns to the city.

Now based in Manila with the national team, Arbois spent the last three months training in Baguio's Teachers' Camp, building endurance at altitude.

“Makapasok ulit sa top 3, Ma’am (I hope to make it to the top three again, Ma’am),” he said when asked about his expectations.

On his daily training regimen, he added, “For long runs, I train two to three hours. For speed sessions, one hour and 30 minutes to two hours.”

He said his buildup actually started much earlier.

“Dili lang jud three months. Nag-start mi ug training load April pa (It’s not just three months. We actually started our training load back in April),” Arbois said.

Representing the Philippines again, he said, remains a privilege.

"Happy, Ma'am, kasi Daghan nangarap na mga athleta para maka dula sa SEA Games makapag represent sa bansa piro kami japun ang napili. Kasi dili basta2x makapsok sa national team na makapag represent sa bansa kay ang gina pili na mga athleta kay mga best of the best (I’m very happy, Ma’am. Many athletes have dreamed of this, but we were still the ones chosen. It’s not easy to make it to the national team because only the best of the best are selected)," Arbois said.

He noted improved government support this time around.

He recalled that in the past, he wasn’t a full member of the national team and was only called up a month before the SEA Games. Now, he enjoys full support from the government, including allowances and meals.

Arbois carries a personal best of 2:24:23 in the marathon and clocked 2:33 in Cambodia.

The Philippine athletics team’s flight to Bangkok for the 2025 SEA Games has been delayed for four hours, with athletes still on board as of noon. Men’s marathon silver medalist Arlan Arbois said their 9 a.m. Manila–Bangkok flight has yet to depart. Philippine Airlines cited additional aircraft servicing as the cause of the extended delay and said it would provide updates “as soon as new information becomes available.” MLSA