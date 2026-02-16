Wagdos gears up for Tokyo Marathon

Bendaled Southeast Asian (SEA) Games long-distance runner Sonny Wagdos will take on the Tokyo Marathon on March 1, using the international race as his pathway to qualify for the Asian Games. The 42-kilometer challenge marks a major step in his shift from shorter-distance events to the marathon.

Wagdos, a former University of Mindanao (UM) athletics varsity scholar, has ramped up his training, running nearly 200 kilometers per week, up from 120–130 kilometers when he focused on 5K and 10K events. Despite a recent fever that disrupted his schedule after a 43-kilometer run, he is confident he will arrive in Tokyo in peak condition. “Naa pa ma'y duha ka semana. Pag abot sa Tokyo, murag 100 percent condition na ko ana (There are still two weeks to go. By the time I arrive in Tokyo, I should be at 100 percent),” he said.

He welcomed the cold Japanese weather, noting that cooler temperatures help runners maintain energy and reduce fatigue. “Mas pabor man gud ang bugnaw nga llima kay dili ka dali maluya (The cold weather actually works in our favor because you don’t get tired as quickly),” Wagdos added.

The Tokyo Marathon is more than just another race for Wagdos. He aims to meet the Asian Games qualifying standard of two hours and 22 minutes—a target he believes is more attainable in the marathon than in shorter races. His long-term goal is to secure a spot in the Asian Games and continue building his career in long-distance running.

Wagdos comes into the marathon fresh from the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand, where he claimed bronze in the men’s 5,000 meters, marking his fourth SEA Games medal. He said the regional competition remains tight, with many familiar athletes still dominating the field.

Training for the marathon has required sacrifices, including being away from his family in Davao while preparing in Manila. Wagdos underscored the importance of mental focus and discipline, saying that long-distance running is as much about mindset as physical conditioning.

After Tokyo, Wagdos plans to compete in Singapore and Taiwan, with the National Open still on his calendar. He also hopes to inspire the next generation of runners in Mindanao and eventually become a coach. Dorothy Harriet Cabante/DNSC, SunStar Intern