Wagdos redefines PH marathon standard

Philippine distance running reached a historic milestone on March 1, 2026, when former Davao City Sonny Wagdos, 32, smashed the national marathon record at the Tokyo Marathon, finishing in 2 hours, 14 minutes, and 32 seconds.

The previous record of 2:18:44 had stood unchallenged since 2004, set by Wagdos’ own coach, Eduardo “Vertek” Buenavista, at the Beppu-Oita Marathon. Wagdos’ performance not only rewrote the record books but also marked a symbolic passing of the torch from mentor to student.

Wagdos, who started running as a University of Mindanao (UM) varsity scholar, built his career on the 5,000- and 10,000-meter races before deciding to tackle the marathon’s grueling 42 kilometers.

“Sa marathon mas lisod, mas daghan ka ug buhaton (The marathon is really tough, and it requires you to do so much more),” Wagdos said in a recent online interview, explaining that marathon training demands more endurance, discipline, and preparation than shorter distances.

He adjusted his training regimen significantly, emphasizing longer runs, pacing strategies, and mental endurance to handle the marathon’s demands.

Wagdos credited Tokyo’s cooler climate for helping him sustain pace.

Wagdos noted that Tokyo’s winter climate gave him an edge. Unlike the Philippines’ tropical heat, where athletes quickly lose fluids, the cooler conditions allowed him to sustain his endurance throughout the race.

Despite limited experience in the full marathon, Wagdos exceeded expectations. Entering the race to meet the Asian Games qualifying standard, he stunned spectators by breaking a record that had stood for over two decades of elite attempts.

Overcome with emotion after crossing the finish line, he called Buenavista immediately.

“Sa marathon ka talaga potential (You really have potential in the marathon),” the veteran coach told his protégé.

Wagdos admitted he was surprised by his own performance. “Hindi ko din alam kung paano ko to nagawa… kahit ako nagulat din ako na kaya po talaga ng ganitong time (I don’t even know how I did it… even I was shocked that I could actually achieve this time),” he said.

Although he had previously run the Milo Marathon in 2024, he described that race as more of an experiment than a serious attempt. “Yes, first time nako mag join aning marathon, and na-surpass dayon nako ang record (Yes, this was my first proper marathon, and I immediately broke the record),” he said.

Wagdos also balances his career as a Sergeant in the Philippine Air Force with his rigorous training. He admitted that overlapping military duties and marathon preparation can create conflicts, making careful time management essential. Discipline, he said, is key to giving both responsibilities the attention they deserve.

For both Wagdos and Buenavista, the achievement carried emotional weight. Buenavista praised his student’s natural ability in the marathon, noting that countless elite runners had tried, and failed, to break his 2004 record.

Wagdos sees his accomplishment as proof that Filipino athletes can compete at the highest levels internationally.