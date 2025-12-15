Wagdos wins fourth SEA Games medal

The race unfolded as a tightly packed, tactical contest, with runners pacing each other until the final lap. Wagdos admitted the nerves were there, but he stayed composed.

“Grabe gyud kaayo ang kulba (I was extremely nervous),” Wagdos told SunStar Davao in a Messenger interview, describing the tension as the field remained tightly packed deep into the race. “Nagtapok ra mi hangtod last lap (We were all watching each other and stayed together until the final lap).”

Despite the close finish, Wagdos said he understood the nature of championship racing. His time was off his personal best of 14:34, but strategy took priority over speed.

“Wala ko ka-improve ganiha (I didn’t improve my time)," he said.

The 32-year-old Wagdos also noted the field's quality and youth, calling the competition one of the toughest he has faced.

“Puro gyud mga kusog (Everyone in the field was strong),” he said. “Ako pa gyud ang pinakatiguwang sa line-up (I was actually the oldest in the lineup).”

Wagdos will return to action in the 10,000 meters on Tuesday, December 16, at 7 p.m. Philippine time. While the 5,000 meters remains his main event, he believes another medal is within reach.

“Dili ko kaingon sa 10K (I can’t say for sure about the 10K),” Wagdos added. “Pero murag kaya i-podium (But it looks like a podium finish could be possible)." MLSA