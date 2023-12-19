Walkathoner Lyka Catubig wins Davao City’s 1st PNG gold medal

University of Mindanao (UM) Wildcats trackster Lyka Labrica Catubig clinched Davao City's first gold medal in the 2023 Philippine National Games by topping the women's U20 3,000-meter (3K) walk event at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City Monday morning, December 18, 2023.

The golden feat marked Catubig's impressive PNG debut.

"Thankful po kaayo ko, Ma'am, and at the same time happy kay dli ko katoo. Wala po ako nag-expect na mudaug po (I am very thankful, Ma'am, and at the same time happy. I still cannot believe it. I didn't expect to win)," the 19-year-old Bachelor of Science in Criminology freshman told SunStar Davao in a Facebook interview after her impressive showing.

Catubig, the youngest of four children born to Dabawenyo parents Ruel, a jeepney driver, and Leonila, employed at Red Ribbon, had previously won the girls 2,000m walk gold medal in the Batang Pinoy national championships in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, in 2019. She also secured the bronze in the secondary girls 2,000m walk in the Palarong Pambansa.

Expressing overwhelming gratitude, Catubig thanked God for providing her the strength to claim a PNG gold medal, and everyone who supported her and believed in her, especially her family.

She also thanked her UM coaches Ernesto Alsa and Harrish Ratag, Ramil "Nanay" Torregosa, former coach Valerio Bulpa, UM president Guillermo P. Torres Jr., UM sports staff led by David Dwight Peñano, Edelie Dagatan, UM Davao City track and field family, Erico T. Nograles National High School (ETNNHS)-B teachers who have always been building her up and the city government of Davao City for its unwavering support for athletes like her.

Humble beginning

Catubig's journey into athletics was spurred by the encouragement of her friends, who were fellow student-athletes.

"First, Ma'am, wala ko'y alamag ani pero tungod sa mga amigo na impluwensyahan ko at naengganyo ko, kay naa koy nakita na opportunity sa pagiging athlete at the same time nagapalipay siya sa ako (Initially, Ma'am, I had no idea about this, but my friends influenced and motivated me. They showed me an opportunity in being an athlete, and, at the same time, it brings joy to my life)," she said.

While running is more commonly embraced in track and field, she chose walkathon, believing that it aligns with her skills, providing a level of comfort in the competition.

She started learning the ropes of walkathon during seventh grade at ETTNHS-B, where she earned a bronze in the secondary girls 2,000m walk during her Davraa Meet debut.

Catubig pointed out that, unlike running, walking demands endurance and precise technique. A minor misstep could lead to disqualification, making the discipline more challenging and strategic. MLSA