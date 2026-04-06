Wallace named MVP, AU leads Asia Cup 3x3

SINGAPORE – Kristy Wallace was named Most Valuable Player of the Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup 2026 after leading Australia to the title with a commanding 18-9 win over the Philippines in the women’s final.

Australia once again underlined its dominance in 3x3 basketball, securing another continental crown behind a balanced and disciplined performance, with Wallace leading the way.

MVP - Kristy Wallace (Australia)

Wallace delivered a composed and efficient campaign, providing stability and impact on both ends of the court. In the Final, she contributed 5 points and 8 rebounds as Australia controlled the game from start to finish, showcasing their trademark physicality and execution.

Throughout the tournament, Wallace's presence went beyond the box score. She anchored Australia’s system with her decision-making, defensive effort, and timely scoring, consistently stepping up in key moments as the defending champions navigated a competitive field to retain their crown.

Women's Team of the Tournament

Wallace is joined in the Team of the Tournament by Kacey Dela Rosa of the Philippines and Zhang Zhiting of China, both of whom played pivotal roles in their teams’ podium finishes.

Kristy Wallace (Australia)

Wallace was an energetic two-way leader who anchored a championship-winning campaign for the Gangurrus.

Kacey Dela Rosa (Philippines)

Dela Rosa is a bright, emerging star who was a driving force behind the Philippines’ run to the Final, combining energy, scoring, and composure as her team secured a breakthrough silver medal.

Zhang Zhiting (China)

Zhiting powered China to a third-place finish. She was a bulwark of their campaign with her inside presence and consistent production.