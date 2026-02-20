When losing teaches more than winning

Defeat is part of every athlete’s journey to success. Losses can sting and shake confidence, even for seasoned competitors. Coaches teach athletes early that setbacks come with the game, but accepting them is never easy. Here are five practical ways to handle defeat and grow from it.

Accept the result and your emotions

Don’t ignore the loss. Acknowledge it, and give yourself space to feel disappointed. Then refocus on what happened and what you can learn. Pinpoint areas to improve and treat the experience as a lesson, not a label.

Practice self-compassion

Skip the self-criticism. Treat yourself the way you would a teammate who just lost. Recognize your effort, not just the outcome. Self-compassion builds resilience and helps you return stronger.

Lean on your support system

Processing defeat alone can feel overwhelming. Talk to a coach, teammate, friend, or family member. Sharing your thoughts can lighten the emotional load and offer a perspective you might miss on your own.

Separate who you are from how you performed

Your value doesn’t depend on a scoreboard. When you separate identity from performance, you protect your confidence and recover faster. One loss never defines your future.

Turn setbacks into fuel

Many athletes use defeat as motivation. Instead of fearing failure, they train harder, sharpen focus, and build mental toughness that pays off over time.

Even elite competitors face tough losses. Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz missed qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics, yet she kept training and competing the following year. Pole vaulter EJ Obiena narrowly missed the Olympic podium but stayed active on the international circuit. Gymnast Carlos Yulo rebounded from missing the podium at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and went on to become a two-time gold medalist in Paris 2024, cementing his place among the sport’s elite.

Davao City-born Olympic medalist Nesthy Petecio also shared her perspective after losing in the semifinals of the women's 57 kg featherweight division at the 2022 ASBC Asian Elite Men & Women Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan.

“Every pildi, dapat naa’y ma learn. Akong natun-an diri, syempre dili gyud magkumpyansa. Pirmi nako ginaistorya na kung unsa’y previous na nakuha nako nga medal, nag silver man ko sa Olympics o nag gold ko sa world, dili pwede dalhon sa next nga tournament kay another performance naman pud (Every defeat, I must learn something. I learned not to be complacent. I’ve always been saying that, no matter what medal I won from my last competition, even if I won a silver in the Olympics or a gold in the world championships, I should not bring that to my next tournament since it’s another performance)."

Their experiences show a common truth: setbacks don’t end dreams. Athletes who reflect, adjust, and keep going often come back stronger than before.

Special coverage of the 2026 Davraa Meet by SunStar Davao is supported by the provincial governments of Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Sur, as well as the city government of Panabo City. The region’s most awarded and widely followed media company proudly serves as an official partner of the meet. RGP