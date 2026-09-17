Where champions begin

Before an athlete becomes a national champion, a SEA Games medalist, or an Olympian, there is usually a much simpler beginning: a child given the chance to play.

That is the promise of Batang Pinoy, one of the Philippine Sports Commission’s key grassroots sports programs. More than a national competition, it provides a platform to identify young talent and, importantly, connects grassroots participation to the country’s elite sports program.

Created through Presidential Executive Order No. 44 on Dec. 2, 1998, Batang Pinoy held its first edition in 1999, with Bacolod City as host. Local government units are encouraged to send their best student-athletes and out-of-school youth ages 8 to 15 to compete in various sports.

The idea is simple but powerful: Go where the young athletes are, give them a stage, and see who has the potential to go further.

I have always believed in the value of grassroots sports. My experience with the PSC’s Children’s Games for Peace reinforced that belief. Sports development is not only about producing champions. It is also about giving children the chance to discover their talents, build discipline, gain confidence, and learn to work with others.

But Batang Pinoy also reminds us that talent identification is only the beginning.

Once a young athlete is discovered, we need coaches, facilities, competitions, schools, families, local governments, and national sports programs to help that potential grow.

That is why Batang Pinoy matters.

From Dec. 12 to 18, another generation of young Filipino athletes will take the national stage. For some, it will be their first major competition. For others, it could mark the beginning of a much longer journey in sports.

And for our young athletes from Davao City, this is your moment.

Play with courage. Compete with heart. Represent Davao with pride.

You may return with a medal. You may not. But either way, you will return with something that can shape your next competition — experience.

Because champions do not simply appear on the podium. They begin somewhere. Sometimes, it is with a child given the chance to play.

Good luck, Davao City athletes!