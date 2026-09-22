Who coaches the coaches?

When we talk about grassroots sports, the conversation usually starts with the athletes.

Who has the talent? Who has the potential?

But there is another question we should be asking:

Who is developing the people who develop our athletes?

That is what makes the Coaches’ Forum of the Pocari Live Your Dream Project Season 3 particularly meaningful.

As the project held tryouts in Iloilo, Cebu, Cotabato, and Davao, local coaches were given more than an opportunity to watch their athletes compete. They were given a space to learn, exchange experiences, and connect with fellow coaches who understand the realities of Philippine grassroots sports.

And that matters.

A good coach is more than someone who knows the drills, understands the game, or prepares a team for competition. Coaches shape athletes not only as competitors but also as young people. They influence how athletes respond to failure, handle pressure, work with teammates, care for their bodies, and persevere when things get difficult.

Yet many grassroots coaches have had limited access to formal training and continuing education.

Passion may get a coach started, but it can't end the learning process.

That is why investing in coach development is, in many ways, a direct investment in athletes. When we equip coaches with better knowledge and tools in sports science, athlete development, safeguarding, mental health, communication, injury prevention, and leadership, they pass that knowledge on to the athletes under their care.

The impact multiplies.

Strengthen the coach, and you strengthen every athlete that coach develops.

Congratulations to the eight athletes from Davao who earned the opportunity to advance to the national tryouts in Cebu, where they will compete for a place on the Pocari Live Your Dream Team and the chance to join the Japan exchange training.

That opportunity belongs to the athletes. But it is also made possible, in no small part, by the coaches who have guided, trained, and prepared them for the journey.

As we continue searching for the next generation of Filipino sports talent, let us also invest in the people standing courtside, on the sidelines, and inside the training room.

Because if we want better athletes, we need better-equipped coaches.

Train the trainers. Empower the coaches. Develop the athletes.