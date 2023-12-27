Winningest Dabawenyo: Paolo Miguel Labanon swims to 5th Batang Pinoy gold medal for Davao City

Davao City's pride Paolo Miguel Labanon secured his fifth gold medal, meeting his target in the 2023 Batang Pinoy national championships at noon on Friday, December 22, at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila.

Labanon, a multiple 2023 Palarong Pambansa gold medalist, timed one minute and 59.94 seconds to secure the boys 16-17 200-meter freestyle gold, outpacing fellow Dabawenyo Ivo Nikolai Enot (2:00.43) in a thrilling finish.

The final 25 meters witnessed Labanon and Enot racing side by side, delivering a classic 1-2 performance from the city's standout Batang Pinoy stars.

Pasig City's Rain Tumulac (2:01.91) got the bronze.

Labanon, A Grade 11 student at Mapua Malayan Colleges Mindanao, also clinched the boys 16-17 400m freestyle gold Thursday night, December 21, 2023. He also copped the 200m butterfly and 1,500m freestyle golds, and a 4X50 medley relay team gold.

"In God's will, five golds po (In God's will, I aim to win five golds)," the 17-year-old swimming sensation said in a Facebook interview with SunStar Davao earlier.

Labanon acknowledged the challenges of competing in this year's Batang Pinoy, marked by many entries.

Often assigned to the last heat, he patiently waited for his turn, particularly in the 1,500m freestyle where he competed in the 16th heat.

He added, "It is tiring po, but there’s no glory without sacrifice."