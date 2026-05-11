WKF unveils motto at Karate One Youth League in PH

With the martial art’s steady growth globally, the World Karate Federation has come up with the motto “The World is Our Dojo,” which will be unveiled at the Karate One Youth League presented by the Philippine Sports Commission kicking off on May 14 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

“The WKF chose the motto ‘The World is Our Dojo’ because karate’s popularity has grown immensely over the years. The federation has now 200 members worldwide, and counting,” said Karate Pilipinas Sports Federation, Inc. president Richard Lim.

“Virtually anywhere in the planet, there is a karate gym so the WKF can rightfully say that ‘The World is Our Dojo,” Lim said.

“The fact we have 59 competing countries and close to 1,000 karatekas worldwide coming over underscores the deep influence of these native Japanese discipline in becoming a universal combat sport,” added the karate chief of the meet backed by the SM Group of Companies and the Philippine Olympic Committee.

He disclosed that early bird was the arrival of a seven-member Malaysian junior squad last Wednesday and is currently training and sparring with its local counterparts at the Association for the Advancement of Karatedo (AAK) gym in Mandaluyong.

“These Malaysian karatekas are among the best they have and shows how our Southeast Asian neighbor is keen on doing well in the competition,” said Lim of the campaigners in the meet also sponsored by Lanson’s Place, Milo and Citadines Bay Hotel Manila.

The bulk of the Malaysian delegation will be arriving tomorrow together with the other overseas contingents, led off by the huge 78-member Australian squad, followed by Saudi Arabia’s 40, and 39 from New Zealand.

Participants in the Karate One Youth League presented by the PSC will be feted to a welcome dinner on Wednesday by the Department of Tourism before action goes full swing the next day at the Mall of Asia Arena.

A fiesta-like atmosphere will highlight the second day of hostilities with the opening ceremony in the afternoon featuring drum beaters, cultural dancers, a laser show and parade of flags in the youth karate showcase also supported by Senators Christopher “Bong” Go and Pia Cayetano.

POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, WKF president Antonio Espinos, Milo senior vice president Veronica Cruz and Carlo Sampan, Milo Philippines assistant vice president and Head for Sports, will be among those gracing the festive occasion.

There will be 34 categories in both kumite (sparring) and kata (forms) to be contested in the youth karate festival from Under-14, 12 to 13 years old, in the Cadets 14 to 15 years old and Junior 16 to 17 years old in both boys and girls divisions. PR