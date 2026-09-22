World No. 1 Waters to headline Franklin pickleball in Manila

MANILA - World No. 1 Anna Leigh Waters is coming to Manila on October 13-15, 2026, where she will headline the Franklin Asia Pickleball Showcase as the Philippines hosts the first leg of the multi-country event.

The showcase will later move to Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Vietnam.

Waters, one of the biggest names in professional pickleball, will give Filipino fans a chance to see her play up close as the sport continues to build a following in the country.

The selection of the Philippines as a primary destination reflects the country’s emergence as a global phenomenon in racket sports. With a staggering 1,213% year-over-year growth rate, the Philippines currently stands as the fastest-growing pickleball market in the world, topping Franklin Sports’ global expansion priorities.

"We are honored and excited to bring our Franklin Asia Pickleball Showcase to the Philippines," said Jared Franklin, head of International at Franklin Sports. "The Philippines is one of the fastest-growing pickleball markets in the world, and we couldn’t be prouder to bring the No. 1 player in the world, Anna Leigh Waters, to Manila.”

“As a world leader in pickleball, Franklin is committed to developing the sport and bringing players the very best products and innovation. It’s even more special to have Anna Leigh, the game’s greatest player, competing with and showcasing Franklin products that she trusts at the highest level. This visit reflects Franklin’s commitment to supporting the growth of pickleball on a global scale. We’re thrilled to connect with the incredible pickleball community in the Philippines and to play a part in the continued growth of this amazing sport."

As an industry pioneer, Franklin Sports delivers premium equipment trusted by elite global professionals who have won 105 medals year-to-date on the PPA and APP Pro Tours, including Hayden Patriquin, Paris Todd, Will Howells, Jimmy Liong, Sofia Sewing, Casey Diamond, Megan Fudge, and Ryler DeHeart, among others.

During the Showcase, Filipino fans will get an up-close look at Franklin’s latest innovations. The showcase directly follows ALW’s viral September 2 Instagram post in front of her Times Square LED billboard in New York City, where she posed holding an all-black paddle featuring a bold white "?" graphic.

The mystery paddle serves as a global teaser for Franklin’s upcoming paddle launch and was the paddle Anna Leigh Waters won the Major League Pickleball (MLP) finals with.

Attendees will also see in action the legendary Franklin X-40 ball, universally regarded as the global gold standard for the sport. Holding over 75% market share in North America, the X-40 serves as the Official Ball of Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao’s Maharlika Pilipinas Pickleball Tour (MPPT), Franklin US Open Pickleball Championships, the APP Tour, the Pickleball Slam, USA Pickleball, and over 1,000 additional tournaments worldwide.

Franklin also revealed plans to introduce an all-new, faster-playing ball endorsed by ALW near the turn of the year called the X-44.

Filipino players can access Franklin’s full range of paddles, balls, bags, footwear, and accessories nationwide through leading local retail partners, including Decathlon, Toby’s Sports, Chris Sports, and Juego PH, among several others.

Full details regarding local Showcase venues, schedule of play, and fan interaction opportunities for the Manila leg will be released in the coming weeks via Franklin Pickleball on Facebook and Instagram @franklinpickleball.

About Franklin Sports

Founded by Irving Franklin in 1946, Franklin Sports is a USA-based sporting goods brand that manufactures and sells over 10,000 products across many different categories. Franklin Sports is proud of its partnerships with Franklin US Open Pickleball Championships, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, National Basketball Association, National Football League, National Hockey League, Major League Volleyball, USA Pickleball, Women’s National Basketball Association, National Women’s Soccer League, Hasbro, and many others.

Franklin is a multigenerational, family-owned business with a rich history and trusted reputation as a quality sporting goods brand – from recreational sports all the way up to the professional level. At Franklin Sports, the team believes that sports make life better.

For more information on Franklin Sports, please visit www.franklinsports.com or follow their official social accounts on Facebook and Instagram @franklinpickleball. PR