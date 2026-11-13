Yellow, Pink teams lead SM Media Dinksgiving

Teams Yellow and Pink claimed the top two spots, respectively, in the SM Investments Media Dinksgiving 2026 held at The Grind in Lanang, Davao City, on Thursday evening, Nov. 12.

Team Yellow, composed of Che Palicte of the Philippine News Agency, Nova Francas of Mindanao Times, Angie Chagas of Bombo Radyo Davao and Armando Fenequito Jr. of Radyo Pilipinas Davao, defeated Team Pink in the championship match, 11-2, 11-10.

Team Pink fielded SunStar Davao's Marianne L. Saberon-Abalayan, Cristina E. Alivio and Gem Audrey Alicaya, along with Rudolph Alama of the Philippine Information Agency.

Team Blue secured third place after defeating Team Purple. Its players were Maya Padillo and Lean Daval Jr. of Edge Davao, JC Aliponga of PTV Davao, and Ian Garcia of Mindanao Times.