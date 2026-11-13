Yellow, Pink teams lead SM Media Dinksgiving

Teams Yellow and Pink claimed the top two spots, respectively, in the SM Investments Media Dinksgiving 2026 held at The Grind in Lanang, Davao City, on Thursday evening, Nov. 12.
Team Yellow, composed of Che Palicte of the Philippine News Agency, Nova Francas of Mindanao Times, Angie Chagas of Bombo Radyo Davao and Armando Fenequito Jr. of Radyo Pilipinas Davao, defeated Team Pink in the championship match, 11-2, 11-10.
Team Pink fielded SunStar Davao's Marianne L. Saberon-Abalayan, Cristina E. Alivio and Gem Audrey Alicaya, along with Rudolph Alama of the Philippine Information Agency.
Team Blue secured third place after defeating Team Purple. Its players were Maya Padillo and Lean Daval Jr. of Edge Davao, JC Aliponga of PTV Davao, and Ian Garcia of Mindanao Times.
Team Yellow received the championship trophy, medals, and gift certificates. Teams Pink and Blue also took home medals and gift certificates for their finishes.
SM vice president for corporate communications Owen Cammayo and SM Supermalls Mindanao senior assistant vice president for marketing Russel Alaba joined the annual thanksgiving activity for Davao City's media practitioners.
Organizers also handed out special prizes at the end of the games.
Cammayo said the event aimed to bring media practitioners together through a sport that continues to gain popularity.
"We thought it would be a fun way to bring everyone together. Actually, not just in Davao, not just in Metro Manila. Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport. So it's very inclusive, very similar to how SM is," Cammayo said.
"It's in our nature to be inclusive and provide access to all walks of life. From the highest to the middle to the lowest, we've got everything for you," he added.
Most participants were beginners in pickleball, but experienced players coached them before the mini tournament began. MLSA