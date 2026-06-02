Young Eagles’ dream run

The Davao Eagles capped a remarkable debut campaign by overpowering the National Capital Region (NCR) Metro Stars, 84-66, to capture the elementary boys’ basketball gold medal in the 2026 Palarong Pambansa on Saturday, May 30.

The championship marked a historic breakthrough for the young squad, most of whom are Grade 6 students, as they completed an unbeaten run and delivered Davao Region's first elementary boys' basketball crown in this year's national games.

Davao entered the final riding a wave of momentum after surviving two tough knockout-stage battles. The Eagles edged Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA), 93-83, in the quarterfinals before grinding out a 70-64 semifinal victory over Soccsargen to book a place in the gold-medal match.

Against the traditionally strong NCR side, the Eagles showcased their depth, composure, and teamwork, building control of the game and pulling away in the second half to secure the 18-point victory.

Leading the charge throughout the tournament were top scorers Saint Daniel P. Amoring and Matthew L. Delute, who consistently provided offensive firepower for Davao's title drive.

For head coach John Alvin Gan, the championship was the reward for years of preparation and sacrifice.

"We came into the tournament prepared and confident, but we never took anything for granted," Gan told SunStar Davao. "We knew every region would bring its best. While we believed we had a strong chance, we still treated every game as a challenge."

Gan said the title reflected the players' commitment to the system they had built together over the past two years.

"This championship is the result of hard work, discipline, and trust in our system," he said.

The coach has worked with the team's core group for two years, guiding them from local competitions to the country's biggest school sports event.

Their appearance at the Palarong Pambansa was already a milestone. Winning the gold medal elevated the experience to another level.

"Playing in the gold-medal match of the Palarong Pambansa is unforgettable," Gan said. "You really feel the pressure and excitement because you know you're not just playing for yourself, but for your whole region."

He credited the players' strong bond for helping them navigate the pressure-packed tournament.

"What made it special was the bond of the team," he said. "We kept encouraging each other, stayed composed, and played with heart."

Gan admitted the victory carried deep personal meaning after witnessing the players' growth and sacrifices throughout their journey.

"As a coach, this win is incredibly fulfilling and emotional," he said. "It's not just about the gold medal. It's about the journey we went through as a team. From the early trainings, the sacrifices, the discipline, and the belief we built together, this victory is the result of all those collective efforts."

The gold-medal-winning roster featured Kem Will P. Alfonso, Saint Daniel P. Amoring, Xian Carl S. Colina, Matthew L. Delute, Angelo I. Dompor, Carl Roy Adrianne M. Escobar, Morino Jr. G. Estenso, Marc Zedric Fernandez, Jay-ar C. Guinang, David M. Marata, Juan Miguel Uno M. Natuel, and Jon Trevor M. Romano of Matina Central Elementary School; Liam Ezekiel E. Repollo of Catalunan Grande Elementary School; and Kelvin B. Tan and Althor John L. Uy of Ateneo de Davao University.

Gan served as head coach, with Rudini John P. Sabanal as assistant coach.

With the gold medal secured, the young Eagles added another proud chapter to Davao Region's campaign in Agusan del Sur and established themselves as one of the country's rising basketball programs. MLSA