Young fencer eyes SEA Games, Olympics

At 13, Filipino fencer Christine May Morales is already looking beyond the next competition, setting her sights on the Southeast Asian Games, Asian Games, and, ultimately, the Olympics.

The Grade 8 student of the University of the East-Manila emerged as one of the Philippines’ young standouts after helping the national team at the recently concluded Southeast Asian Fencing Federation (SEAFF) Junior and Cadet Championships at Arena TSH OCM in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Morales won the gold medal in the Under-14 Junior Women’s Foil after beating fellow Filipino Yuri Simmone Canlas in an all-Filipino final.

“I’m very happy that I was able to contribute to the team’s campaign. Playing against Yuri was tough, and I felt nervous at first. But I motivated myself to stay focused, play hard, and give my best. In the end, it paid off,” Morales said during the Tabloids Organization in Philippine Sports Inc. (TOPS) “Usapang Sports” at the VIP Room of Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Morales added a silver medal in the Cadet Women’s Team Foil, teaming up with Willa Galvez and Victoria Malvar.

The Philippine delegation finished third overall with five gold, seven silver, and 13 bronze medals for 25 medals.

Singapore topped the standings with six gold, three silver, and four bronze medals for 13 medals, while Thailand placed second with five gold, five silver, and four bronze medals for 14 medals.

Morales’ gold medal stood out in the Philippine campaign and strengthened her credentials as one of the country’s promising young fencers.

But the 13-year-old Fil-Am sees the medals as only part of a bigger goal.

She hopes to gain more international experience through training opportunities abroad, preferably alongside her young teammates, whom she considers her best friends.

Morales believes training overseas would help young Filipino fencers sharpen their skills, gain experience, and learn from top competitors.

“My teammates are also my best friends, and I want us to train together and improve together so we can compete against the best fencers in the region and, someday, the world,” she said.

Morales spoke at the forum backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, Behrouz Persian Cuisine, and Pocari Sweat.

She will have several opportunities to build her experience on the domestic and international circuit in the coming months.

Her next competition is the third leg of the Philippine Fencing Association (PFA) Junior and Cadet International Championships on Aug. 29-30.

She will also compete in the second leg of the PFA Minime, Veterans and Recreational tournament on Sept. 5-6, the fourth leg of the PFA Open on Oct. 17-18, the fifth leg of the Philippine Open International on Nov. 29-30, and the third leg of the PFA Minime and Veterans International on Dec. 19-20.

The tournaments will be held at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex and Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Malate, Manila.

For Morales, every tournament offers another chance to gain experience, sharpen her game, and test herself against tougher competition. PR