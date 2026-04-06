Youngsters return hungry as JPGT series fires off

The Junior Philippine Golf Tour unveils its two-series summer swing today (Monday, April 6) with a surge of energy and anticipation as 80 young golfers troop to the scenic fairways of Mount Malarayat Golf and Country Club in Lipa City, Batangas, for the opening leg of the Luzon series.

After a long break, a bit of rust may linger – but it is quickly overshadowed by the players’ eagerness to compete, prove themselves, and launch strong bids for the season. Armed with months of preparation and renewed determination, these rising talents are ready to showcase not just their skills but their growth, resilience, and hunger for success.

More than just a tournament, the JPGT serves as a vital proving ground – a platform where dreams begin to take shape and ambitions are sharpened. For many of these young golfers, this summer circuit represents a crucial step toward higher competition, instilling discipline, mental toughness, and the confidence needed to excel on bigger stages.

The Luzon and Visayas-Mindanao Series each feature six legs played across premier championship courses, providing a comprehensive test of skill, consistency, and composure. Open to players aged 7 to 18, the tour follows a stroke-play format, with competitions tailored to each age group – 36 holes for the 7-10 and 11-14 divisions, and 54 holes for the premier 15-18 category.

All eyes will be on twins Mona and Lisa Sarines as they step up to the highly competitive 15-18 category after dominating the 11-14 class. They join a formidable field that includes Rafa Anciano, Alexie Gabi, Maven Pallasigui, Mena Dimaunahan, Samantha Abaya, Ysabel Lucido, and Kendra Garingalao, setting the stage for a fierce and unpredictable showdown.

The boys’ 15-18 division promises an equally thrilling contest, with multi-titled standouts Patrick Tambalque and Shinichi Suzuki leading a deep roster of contenders, including Marc Nadales, Jose Jacobo Gomez, Jose Carlos Taruc, Tristan Padilla, Geoffrey Tan, Enzo Cham, Ramon Fabie, and BenHur Bang-i.

Competition remains just as intense in the younger divisions. The boys’ 11-14 category features a stacked lineup led by Vito Sarines, Race Manhit, Chan Ahn, and Ryuji Suzuki, while the girls’ side sees Althea Bañez, Mavis Espedido, Maurysse Abalos, Quincy Pilac, Aerin Chan, Tyra Garingalao, and Georgina Handog vying for top honors.

In the youngest 7-10 bracket, emerging talents such as Winter Serapio, a dominant force last year, Adrianna Cabrera, Elizabeth Laurel, Laura Pablo, and MarieClaire Mendoza headline the girls’ field, while Asher Abad, Mavricks Abalos, Blake Sy, Kenzo Tan, and Michael Matias lead the boys’ cast – each eager to make their mark early.

Meanwhile, the Visayas-Mindanao Series begins its campaign on Wednesday (April 8) at Mactan Island Golf Course in Cebu, further expanding opportunities for young golfers nationwide.

The summer scheduling by the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. ensures maximum participation, allowing student-athletes to compete without academic conflicts while also minimizing weather disruptions that previously hampered play.

Ultimately, the JPGT is more than a competition – it is a journey. As players accumulate points across the legs, only their best three results will count toward qualification for the Elite Junior Finals, set for Sept. 15-18 at The Country Club. There, the top four players from each region and division will clash in the much-anticipated North vs. South Finals, with the North side aiming to defend its crown.

Leg 2 will be held from April 13-15 at Alta Vista, also in Cebu, for the Vis-Min Series, and from April 14-16 for Luzon players at Summit Point, also in Lipa City. The John Hay Golf Club in Baguio will host the third Luzon leg from April 28-30, while the Vis-Min players resume their campaign at Del Monte in Bukidnon from April 29 to May 1. PR