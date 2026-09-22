Yulo brothers reach Asian Games finals despite shaky qualification

NAGOYA, Japan — Two-time Olympic champion Carlos Yulo advanced to three apparatus finals while younger brother Karl Eldrew Yulo booked spots in two as the Philippines opened its 20th Asian Games campaign with a mixed but promising showing in men’s artistic gymnastics.

Carlos topped the floor exercise qualification in Subdivision 1 with 14.600 points, built on a 5.7 difficulty score and 8.900 execution score. He also advanced to the parallel bars final in sixth place with 14.266 points and the vault final despite a fall on his first attempt.

The elder Yulo, however, struggled on several apparatus, including the vault and horizontal bar.

“Hindi siya lumabas sa preparation na gusto ko… ang daming learnings din na pwede kong baunin sa mga susunod na araw (It did not come out the way I prepared for it … there are many lessons I can take with me in the coming days),” Yulo said.

He recovered on his second vault attempt to secure a spot in the final.

Yulo said he was particularly disappointed with his first vault and a mistake on the horizontal bar, where he fell after failing to properly grab the bar.

“Hindi yun yung tamang pag-grab and nung nalaglag ako, I was really disappointed but at the same time thankful na safe ako kanina kasi yung ganung pagkakamali pwedeng matapos na yung career na meron ako (That was not the right way to grab it, and when I fell, I was really disappointed but at the same time thankful that I was safe because that kind of mistake could have ended my career),” he said.

He also explained that he had brought back a high-bar skill he had stopped performing for several years as a way to challenge himself and approach the event differently.

“Sa high bar din um nahulog ako. After how many years po kasi, tinigil ko yung skill na yun. And then binalik ko siya ulit just to challenge po yung sarili ko and mas makapag-look ng ibang perspective (I also fell on the high bar. After several years, I had stopped doing that skill. Then I brought it back to challenge myself and look at it from a different perspective),” Yulo said.

Despite the mistakes, Yulo said he remained grateful to compete for the Philippines and finish the qualification safely.

“It's just really ano, trial and error pa din. And at the end of the day I still did what I … what's my ano po yung best ng makakaya ko (It's still really trial and error, and at the end of the day, I did the best I could),” he said.

Yulo finished 10th in the individual all-around qualification with 75.465 points.