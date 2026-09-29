Spot dementia early, doctors urge public

HEALTH specialists are urging families to take memory loss and other cognitive changes seriously, warning that dismissing them as normal aging can delay diagnosis and early intervention.

The call came as the medical community observes World Alzheimer’s Month this September. During the Healthy Davao media forum Monday at SM City Davao, Dr. Mary Grace Tan-Emili of the Southern Philippines Medical Center Department of Family and Community Medicine-Geriatric Center highlighted this year’s theme: “The earlier you know, the more you can do: A dementia diagnosis matters.”

Citing Department of Health estimates, Tan-Emili said more than 10 percent of Filipino senior citizens live with dementia, with Alzheimer’s disease accounting for 85.5 percent of cases.

At the “Isyu Karon” forum Sept. 11 at the Royal Mandaya Hotel, adult neurology and dementia specialist Dr. Paul Nichol Gonzales clarified that dementia is an umbrella term for conditions that affect memory, judgment and a person’s ability to perform daily activities.

He said Alzheimer’s disease accounts for about 60 percent to 70 percent of dementia cases and is associated with abnormal amyloid protein accumulation in the brain.

Other forms include vascular dementia, which can result from stroke-related brain damage, as well as frontotemporal dementia and Parkinson’s disease-related dementia, he said.

Don't dismiss the warning signs

Both specialists said stigma remains a major barrier to early diagnosis, particularly when families dismiss changes in behavior and memory as simply being ulyanin or forgetful because of old age.

“Ang Filipino setting natin ngayon, meron talagang stigma (In our current Filipino setting, there really is a stigma),” Gonzales said. “Kasi sinasabi, ‘Ay nag-uulyanin ’yan, baka matanda lang.’ So parang disregard. Once na nakita niyo na hindi na normal, katulad ng paulit-ulit na kwento, dapat ipa-check niyo na po ’yan. Early detection starts in the family (Because people say, “Oh, they’re just becoming forgetful; maybe it’s just old age.” So it gets disregarded. Once you see that it’s no longer normal, such as repeatedly telling the same stories, you should have the person checked. Early detection starts in the family),” he said.

Gonzales described the warning signs using the “ABCs” of dementia: changes in Activities of daily living, Behavior and Cognition.

He said ordinary age-related forgetfulness may involve occasionally forgetting where an item was placed but still being able to retrace one’s steps and remember.

Dementia, however, can interfere with routine activities such as dressing, brushing teeth, navigating familiar places, managing finances, or performing at work.

Although age remains a major risk factor, Gonzales said dementia can also occur in younger adults, including those in their 30s and 40s, particularly those with a family history.

Early assessment can also help doctors identify or rule out other possible causes of cognitive changes, including stroke, brain tumors or infections.

Early diagnosis can help

There is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, but early diagnosis can help families and health professionals manage symptoms, plan care and address safety concerns.

Doctors may use clinical assessments, brain imaging such as CT scans or MRIs, neuropsychological testing and, where available, blood-based biomarkers to support diagnosis.

For families caring for a person with dementia at home, specialists recommend maintaining a structured daily routine, reducing fall and other household risks, encouraging appropriate cognitive activities, and providing patient, supportive care.

SPMC offers free geriatric consultations through its Family Medicine Outpatient Department on Tuesday mornings and Thursday afternoons. Private specialized assessments are also available through neurology clinics in Davao City. GRS