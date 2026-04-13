Spotify launches BINI setlist feature

MANILA — All eyes are on BINI as they take the global stage in a moment made possible by BLOOMs—and Spotify is bringing fans closer to this milestone celebration.

Now available on Spotify, “All Eyes on BINI: Discover Your BINI Setlist” is an immersive in-app experience that transforms fan listening data into the ultimate BINI setlist that lets fans relive every BINI era and celebrate their music in a more immersive, personal way than ever before.

How to access All Eyes on BINI: Discover Your BINI Setlist

Fans can search "My BINI Setlist" on Spotify and click on "All Eyes on BINI". From there, they unlock their personalized BINI setlist based on their listening habits and favorite BINI tracks. As a bonus, Premium Top Fans get an exclusive secret message from BINI.

All Eyes on BINI: Discover Your BINI Setlist is available starting April 9, 2026, exclusively on the Spotify app. PR