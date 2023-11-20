Spotlight on Filipino startup heroes

METRO MANILA — In celebration of the growing Filipino startup ecosystem, homegrown startup heroes and enablers will gather in the annual staging of the Philippine Startup Week (PHSW23) from November 20-24, 2023. The annual event is hosted by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and supported by QBO Innovation Hub, a public-private sector partnership and startup enabler, and other startup ecosystem stakeholders such as Bossjob and Uniquecorn Strategies.

With the theme, “Investing in Filipino Homegrown Heroes as Global Game Changers,” the week-long event will showcase a series of programs happening in person at multiple venues nationwide, bringing together the local startup community to discuss key issues among startup founders, investors, corporates, academia, and government agencies. Some of the discussions will include the investment landscape for Filipino startups, the role of women-led businesses in the current funding climate, the use of AI and other emerging technologies, as well as regional and international expansion opportunities for Filipino entrepreneurs.

PHSW23 features the first-ever “Sinigang Valley Conference” organized by QBO, alongside AHG Lab, Foxmont Capital Partners, and Kaya Founders, founding members of the country’s premier private-sector-led startup organization Sinigang Valley Association (SVA), which will be held on November 21 in Metro Manila. Meanwhile, the most promising Filipino startups of the year will be unveiled during the “Top 100 Startups SHOWQASE by QBO” and the inaugural “KMC Startup Awards.” PHSW23 also features government-led summits, including the “Slingshot Conference x Venture Pilipinas” by DTI in Metro Manila on November 20, the “Technology Business Incubator (TBI) Summit” by the DOST in Iloilo on November 21, and “Geeks On A Beach” by the DICT and Geeks PH in Bohol from November 22-24.

PHSW23 also includes over 50 community events spearheaded by various partners from all over the Philippines. These events showcase the collaborative spirit and diversity of the Filipino startup ecosystem, enabling attendees to learn, interact, network, and collaborate through five tracks: Discover, Develop, Collaborate, Invest, and Showcase. Apart from this, the PHSW23 celebration continues with Night Fests, which are after-hours networking sessions also slated to return this year for the startup community. The 5-day conference is expected to draw over 3,000 in-person attendees across the country, 150+ speakers, and 100+ startups.

PHSW23 presents an illustrious lineup of leaders from the startup community, both from the Philippines and internationally.

"This year's Philippine Startup Week aims to highlight and strategically position the Philippines as an emerging investment hub for startups in Southeast Asia while facilitating actionable insights and nurturing collaborative efforts and learning among the local startup community. While the tech startup community is facing headwinds in the global “funding winter,” the conference acts as a nexus for innovation and growth, providing a platform for thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors to collectively navigate and shape the future trajectory of the local startup ecosystem," said Katrina Rausa Chan, Executive Director of QBO Innovation Hub. PR