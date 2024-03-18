SSS-Davao boosts Race initiative to ensure employer compliance

The Social Security System-Davao (SSS-Davao) has intensified its efforts with the Run After Contribution Evaders (Race) initiative to ensure employers comply with providing rightful benefits to their employees.

According to Geneva Shaula Virrey, acting senior communications analyst of SSS, in a recent radio interview on Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR), employers bear legal responsibilities, including registering their employees and paying their contributions.

“So kana sila before na sila na subject atung Race which is katung Run After Contribution Evaders, daghan na kaayog mga follow ups, mga emails na nabuhat, daghan nag monitoring, daghan nag vist na na-adtu ang iyang account’s officer bago ma abot ta anang RACE (Before becoming subjects of Race, there are numerous follow-ups, emails, extensive monitoring, and visits by account officers),” she said.

She emphasized that employers failing to register or pay employee benefits would face penalties, amounting to two percent per month.

SSS account officers conduct random visits to establishments to monitor compliance with contribution requirements.

Employees affected by non-compliant employers can report cases to SSS by filling out a sworn and notarized statement, which will then be investigated by the accounts officer.

Virrey assured anonymity for employees reporting non-compliant employers, stating, “Even though kabalo nami sa name sa empleyado nga nagreklamo ang pag-adtu sa accounts officer ana anonymous gyud na siya so bisitahon kay naa namay lead nga wala silay deduction (Even though we know the employee's name, the visit by the accounts officer remains anonymous to the employer to ensure no repercussions).”

The Race program covers areas from Toril and Digos City to Illustre, Davao City, Panabo City, Tagum City, and Bislig, and even extends to Mati City. RGP