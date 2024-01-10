SSS Davao reiterates funeral benefits guidelines

State-run Social Security System-Davao Region (SSS-Davao) has clarified anew on Monday morning, January 7, that only natural persons are allowed to have full access to their funeral benefits

This is stated in the newly released policies of SSS, particularly the Circular No. 2023-009. The clarification was made to address the ongoing concerns of citizens and inform them on the updated funeral benefit program despite being released last October 2023.

The said guidelines is pursuant Resolution No. 700-s.2022 dated October 28, 2022 in accordance with the Republic Act (RA) No. 11199 or the Social Social Security Act of 2018.

“Dili na pwede mag file ang employer, company like funeral parlor, or cemetery, dapat natural person na gyud so dapat tao na gyud ang mu-claim sa SSS (Employer, company like funeral parlor, or cemetery can no longer file, it must be a natural person so it must be a person who are allowed for SSS claims),” Geneva Shaula Virrey, SSS-Davao Region Acting Regional Communications Officer said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw at SM City Davao, Ecoland, Davao City.

Other natural persons related with the deceased member who can also show their proof of payment can claim the benefit as long as they are the ones who funded the funeral expenses and if the deceased member has no spouse.

The official then emphasized that under the revised guidelines, funeral benefits range from a minimum of P20,000 to a maximum of 60,000 for deceased members who have paid at least 36 monthly contributions up to the month of their death.

However, the benefit would only be fixed at P12,000 if the beneficiary has contributed his or her payment for at least one or fewer than 36 months.

“Karon sa bag-ong guidelines nato, naa natay distinction sa number of contributions. Unlike before nga masking one month lang nga contribution, minimum of P20,000 jud ta (We now have a new distinction in the number of our contributions. Unlike before, even a one month contribution, our minimum is P20,000),”Geneva added.

Currently, the SSS reminded the public that the duration for the funeral benefit application must be filed within 10 years from the month of death of the SSS members. DEF