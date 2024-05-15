SSS Davao’s crackdown on delinquent employers

A REPRESENTATIVE from the Social Security System Davao (SSS-Davao) reported that during their Run After Contribution Evaders (Race) campaign, they engaged with approximately 100 delinquent employers within the Mindanao South division.

Dennis Calo, acting senior communications analyst at SSS, disclosed these details during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday morning, May 13, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

He said that their office executed a nationwide RACE campaign simultaneously, resulting in the apprehension of about 98 employers in the Mindanao South division.

“Naa tay 98 employers and isa palang ni siya ka adlaw nga atoang gi conduct nga RACE campaign within Mindanao South one division (We encountered 98 employers in a single-day operation of our RACE campaign within Mindanao South division),” he said.

Calo also said that the Race campaign took place on April 30, 2024, across eight SSS branches. He projected that this year’s campaign would yield around P56,741,463.73 in collections.

He said that following the Race if employers heed SSS recommendations, the office could assist approximately 6,035 employees. These employees, whose contributions were neglected by employers and were unreported to SSS, would then access SSS benefits.

The Race campaign has become a staple in SSS activities. Calo highlighted that unlike in 2017 when the campaign occurred yearly, it now runs monthly, with scheduled campaigns through December 2024.

“Nakitaan natug siyag potential nga dako gyud siyang makatabang sa pagkolekta sa atong mga delinquent employers mao tu atoa na siyang gihimo karun ug every month (We've recognized its significant potential in aiding us to collect from delinquent employers, hence we've made it a monthly activity),” he said.

The Race campaign by SSS-Davao aims to remind employers, especially delinquent ones, of their responsibility to pay employee contributions promptly.

Calo noted that the campaign targets not only non-remittance by delinquent employers but also failure to register employees with SSS.

From January to March 2024, SSS conducted 22 RACEs. The goal was to collect approximately P29,098,247.1, resulting in collections from 65 out of 177 targeted employers, totaling P2,297,912.62. Beneficiaries included employers from Davao, Panabo, Tagum, Digos, Mati, and Bislig.

Post-campaign, SSS monitors establishments for compliance with office requests. Failure to comply would constitute a violation of Republic Act 11199, or the Social Security Act of 2018, which mandates employers to remit employee contributions and report accurate employee counts. Violators could face imprisonment (six to 12 years) or fines (P5,000 to P20,000) according to the law. RGP