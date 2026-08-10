SSS holds Employer Training in Davao City

THE Social Security System gathered 200 employers and their authorized representatives for a three-day SSS Training for Employer-Members (SSSTEM) Program starting August 4-6 at the Royal Mandaya Hotel.

The activity was conducted by the SSS Mindanao South 1 Division and hosted by SSS Toril Branch under Romeo D. Albar and facilitated by the SSS Member Education Department. The participants are employers registered under the coverage of the SSS Toril Branch along with office personnel designated to handle SSS transactions (human resource officers, accountants, administrative staff).

The SSSTEM is a comprehensive course on social security coverage, benefits and compliance. According to Mona Lorraine Tombo, SSS Mindanao South 1 Division communications officer, the topics for the three-day training include SSS mandate, range of member benefits and loan programs, employer registration and reporting obligations. The training is organized into nine modules delivered across three days.

“SSSTEM is designed to equip employers with a working understanding of how the social security program operates and where their legal responsibilities fit within it,” Tombo said.

Sustained employer compliance ensures that covered workers receive the sickness, maternity, disability, retirement, funeral, and death benefits due to them under Republic Act No. 11199, or the Social Security Act of 2018.

SSS Mindanao South 1 Division headed by Vice President Mary Ellen A. Estoque has sustained the SSSTEM to help its employer-members. This is the third consecutive year the division has conducted the program.

The first was held in 2024, hosted by the SSS Davao San Pedro Branch, followed in 2025 by the SSS Tagum Branch. Rotating the host branch each year allows the Division to bring employer education directly to different employer communities across its coverage area.

The SSS Mindanao South 1 Division covers branches across Davao City and neighboring provinces, serving employers and members throughout the region. PIA DAVAO