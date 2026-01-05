SSS marks 2025 with pension reform and program upgrades

QUEZON CITY — The Social Security System (SSS) closes 2025 with implementation of the Emergency Loan Program (ELP) capping off achievements that strengthened social protection for millions of Filipinos highlighted by successful implementation of the Pension Reform Program, loan program enhancements, expanded membership coverage, and significant strides in digital transformation.

SSS President and CEO Robert Joseph Montes De Claro said, “This year was a turning point for SSS. From the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and with guidance from former Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto and current Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go, we delivered on our promise to provide better benefits and programs, faster services, and wider coverage for our members. These milestones reflect our unwavering commitment to social security protection for all Filipino workers and their beneficiaries.”

Key Achievements in 2025



2025 SSS Pension Reform Program featuring annual pension increases for all 3.8 million pensioners every September from 2025 to 2027 – 10% increase for retirement and disability pensioners and 5% increase for survivor pensioners;

Salary Loan Program enhanced with reduced interest rate to 8% (from 10%) for more than 600,000 member-borrowers;

Calamity Loan Program enhanced with reduced interest rate to 7% (from 10%) and with faster activation for about 630,000 member-borrowers;

Pension Loan Program for SSS Retiree and Surviving Spouse Pensioners implemented featuring loanable amount up to P300,000 for retiree pensioners and P150,000 for survivor pensioners for more than 30,000 pensioner-borrowers;

Issued MySSS Card with 2-in-1 functionality, a valid SSS ID and automatic enrollment as a disbursement account with almost 10,000 cards received already by SSS members and almost 100,000 disbursement accounts enrolled;

Emergency Loan Program implemented with low interest rate of 7% and 6-month moratorium on loan repayment for more than 26,000 member-borrowers;

Contribution Subsidy Provider Program rolled out led by Double Dragon Corporation paying P18.2-M to fully subsidize SSS contributions for 2,000 informal sector self-employed workers in Iloilo City and Roxas City for 12 months – local government units, religious groups, and others also registering as subsidy providers;

Accredited 25 Cooperatives as Coverage and Collection Partner to facilitate SSS registration, contributions collection, benefit and loan applications for more than 200,000 members of cooperatives;

Partnered with various government entities for social security coverage of Job Order/ Contract of Service (JO/COS) workers who are not covered by GSIS – more than 500,000 JOs registered and more than 200,000 JOs regularly paying SSS contributions; and

Implemented Run After Contribution Evaders (RACE) Programs nationwide to exact compliance from delinquent employers.

Looking forward to 2026

“We also look forward to 2026 where we continue implementation of existing programs, develop new ones, strengthen member servicing, and expand footprint of SSS nationwide and abroad,” De Claro added.

The year 2026 brings with it Tranche 2 (of 3) of the Pension Reform Program for another round of pension increase for all pensioners in September. Also available for 2026 is the Emergency Loan Program up to 9 December 2026 or until the calamity declaration is lifted.





Micro loan program



From 17 December 2025 approval by the Social Security Commission of the guidelines for micro loan program, we expect implementation of this loan program early in 2026.

“With guidance from Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go, SSS is looking to implement this micro loan program through partner institutions very soon as a safer and affordable option to borrow cash for short-term needs with 15- to 90-day tenor and interest rate of 8% per annum or 0.67% per month,” De Claro said.



Expanding footprint in the Philippines and overseas

Toward ensuring that no Filipino worker is left behind, we shall pursue opening of local and overseas branches in 2026. SSS is looking to establish Foreign Representative Offices in Madrid, San Francisco, and Macau while looking to establish 10 new branches locally.





Massive recruitment of personnel



For 2026, SSS is looking to hire about 1,800 personnel toward completely providing manpower resources in the frontlines – be it physically or virtually through electronic means. This recruitment effort aims to address gaps in service delivery and handling of requests for assistance and various complaints.



Other initiatives for 2026

Other programs being explored include potential partnership with the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) through Chairperson Ma. Merceditas N. Gutierrez for the Annual Confirmation of Pensioners (ACOP) Program, special programs for gig economy workers, and contribution subsidy program for 2,000 OFWs through P28.8-M commitment from Double Dragon Corporation.

“Looking back at 2025 and forward to 2026, we remain committed to our goal of making SSS relevant in the life of every Filipino at every point in their lives by providing quality social protection, continuous enhancement of member servicing platforms, and espousing the value of saving for the future,” De Claro emphasized.

For more information, inquiries, or feedback, members may contact the SSS through hotline 1455, email usssaptayo@sss.gov.ph, and our branches. See us also through our website (www.sss.gov.ph) or our social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, Viber, X, and YouTube) under the MYSSSPH handle for latest announcements and instructional material on SSS programs. PR