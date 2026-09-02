SSS marks 69th anniversary with stronger member protection, expanding services

QUEZON CITY — The Social Security System (SSS) marked its 69th Anniversary, reaffirming its commitment to protect Filipino workers and their families while strengthening the System’s financial sustainability, expanding access to social security, and transforming the delivery of services.

Carrying the theme “Bawat Isa Protektado, Bawat Bukas Sigurado,” the anniversary celebrates nearly seven decades of providing social security protection while looking ahead to the evolving needs of Filipino workers and their families.

During the 69th Anniversary Press Conference at the SSS Main Office in Quezon City, SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Joseph M. de Claro presented the System’s latest performance and key initiatives, highlighting the continued expansion of benefits, financial assistance, retirement savings, and digital services.

“For 69 years, SSS has been a steadfast partner of Filipino workers and their families, providing protection when they need it most. As we move toward our 70th year, we are focused on making that protection stronger, more accessible, and more responsive while ensuring that SSS remains financially sustainable for generations to come,” de Claro said.

Finance Secretary and Social Security Commission (SSC) Chairperson Frederick D. Go underscored the importance of maintaining the SSS’ financial strength to ensure that it can sustainably provide and expand social protection to more Filipino workers and their families.

“A stronger fund means a stronger capacity to pay pensions and benefits. It means greater assurance that when today’s worker retires, or when hardship strikes a member’s family, SSS will have the capacity to respond," he said.

₱205.56 billion released in benefits

From January to July 2026, SSS released a total of ₱205.56 billion in benefit payments to members, pensioners, and their beneficiaries.

Retirement and death benefits accounted for the largest share of Social Security benefit payments totaling ₱180.86 billion from January to July 2026. This included ₱110.83 billion for regular pensioners and ₱43.89 billion for survivor pensioners, covering 2.70 million and 1.23 million pensioners, respectively.

Pension reform strengthens retirement protection

SSS continues to implement the Pension Reform Program (PRP), the first multi-year pension increase program in SSS history.

Under the PRP, pensioners receive annual pension increases every September from 2025 to 2027. Retirement and disability pensioners received a 10% increase in their monthly pensions, while death and survivor pensioners received a 5% increase.

For 2026, SSS has disbursed approximately ₱6 billion in additional pension benefits to help pensioners cope with inflationary pressures and higher energy costs. The pension increase was released earlier in June as part of SSS’ support for pensioners amid the national energy situation.

As of July 2026, the average basic monthly pension was ₱5,704, inclusive of the additional ₱1,000 benefit for Social Security pensioners and ₱1,150 for Employees’ Compensation pensioners.

Contribution collections remain strong

Members’ contributions reached ₱235.33 billion from January to July 2026, continuing to provide the primary funding base for SSS’ benefit and service obligations.

During the period, SSS recorded ₱268.14 billion in total revenues and ₱212.64 billion in total expenditures, resulting in ₱55.50 billion in net revenue.

Operating expenses amounted to ₱7.09 billion, equivalent to 24.3% of the ₱29.22-billion charter limit, reflecting the System’s continuing efforts to maintain prudent expenditure management.

₱1.29 trillion investment portfolio

SSS continues to maintain a diversified investment portfolio to support its long-term obligations and preserve the value of the pension fund.

As of July 2026, the System’s total investment level stood at ₱1.29 trillion, with an annualized return on investment of 4.64%.

Government securities accounted for 49% of the portfolio, followed by equities at 14%, loans to members and pensioners at 13%, real estate at 12%, and corporate notes and bonds at 8%. The remaining investments were in bank deposits, externally managed funds, and mutual funds.

SSS manages its investment portfolio through prudent risk management and disciplined asset allocation to generate sustainable returns while safeguarding the pension fund.

Expanding financial assistance

In response to rising energy costs, inflationary pressures, and broader economic challenges, SSS has enhanced its loan programs to provide members with more accessible financial assistance during times of need.

The Enhanced Emergency Loan Program (ELP), which took effect on 1 May 2026, provides qualified members with access to up to ₱20,000 at an interest rate of 7% per annum, with a six-month repayment moratorium. The program also relaxed the contribution requirement from 36 to 18 months, provided that the member has at least six posted contributions within the last 12 months.

SSS has also rolled out the SSS Micro Loan Program, or SSS LoanLite, which provides qualified employed members with a fully digital option for short-term financial assistance through participating financial institutions.

UnionDigital Bank is the first participating financial institution to make SSS LoanLite available through its mobile application. Representatives of the other participating financial institutions, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC), Land Bank of the Philippines, UnionBank of the Philippines, and Standard Economics, were also present during the SSS 69th Anniversary Press Conference, underscoring the strong partnership between SSS and its financial institution partners. The other LoanLite partners will make the facility available through their respective digital platforms as their systems become ready.

Strengthening retirement savings

SSS is also expanding opportunities for members to build additional retirement savings through the Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) and Pension Booster (PB).

As of July 2026, MPF contributions reached ₱263.12 billion from 9.18 million members.

The PB recorded ₱2.09 billion in contributions from 95,745 members, giving members another option to build additional retirement savings.

Expanding social security coverage

As of July 2026, SSS had 44.25 million covered members, including employed, self-employed, voluntary, and Overseas Filipino Workers.

The System also maintained 292 local offices nationwide and 30 foreign offices, allowing it to serve members in the Philippines and abroad.

SSS was likewise serving more than 1 million active employers, strengthening its partnership with employers in expanding and sustaining social security coverage.

Preparing for the future

SSS is developing new programs designed to respond to the evolving needs of its members.

Among these is the Energy Sustainability Loan Program, which will allow qualified members with Mandatory Provident Fund accounts to borrow up to ₱400,000 to install solar panel systems at home. The loan will be payable over seven years at an interest rate of 6% per annum.

SSS is also developing the Mandatory Provident Fund Loan and Pensioners’ Card as part of its continuing efforts to expand financial and service options for members and pensioners.

Continuing 69 years of protection

The 69th Anniversary celebration will continue throughout September with activities recognizing SSS members, pensioners, employers, and partners.

Pensioners’ Day on 11 September will honor the country’s pensioners and highlight the importance of sustained social security protection in retirement.

The opening of the SSS Foreign Office in Madrid on 11 September will serve more than 70,000 Filipinos in Spain.

SSS Global Kabayan Day will be held in Hong Kong on 12 to 13 September and in Barcelona, Spain on 13 September to provide services and honor OFWs and pensioners.

The 2026 Balikat ng Bayan Awards on 21 September will recognize outstanding partners and stakeholders whose contributions have helped advance SSS programs and strengthen social security protection.

As SSS moves toward its 70th year, the System remains committed to strengthening its financial foundation, expanding social protection, and delivering services that respond to the changing needs of Filipino workers and their families.

Bawat Isa Protektado, Bawat Bukas Sigurado. PR