SSS, Saudi FilCom group boost OFW coverage

QUEZON CITY — The Social Security System (SSS) and OFW Council of Leaders signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on June 22, 2026 to promote social security coverage among Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Saudi Arabia and their families, as part of the SSS’ efforts to expand membership among OFWs in the Middle East.

OFW Council of Leaders Director-General Mofiedah R. Daknash and SSS Vice President for Asia, Americas and Pacific Operations Division Paul Erik D. Manalo led the signing of the MOU, which mobilizes more than 100 Filipino group leaders in Saudi Arabia to encourage migrant workers to become SSS members and secure social protection for themselves and their families.

Also present during the MOU signing were OFW Council of Leaders Member Ruby Dizon, together with other SSS officials Acting Executive Vice President for Branch Operations Sector Antonio S. Argabioso, Acting Vice President for Middle East and Europe Operations Division Roberto V. Roldan, and Overseas Filipino Workers Management Department Manager III Francis Paolo P. Lazaro.

Manalo said the MOU signing marks a milestone, as the OFW Council of Leaders is the first Filipino community group network in the Middle East to enter a formal partnership with the SSS to promote its programs and services. PR