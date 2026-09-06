SSS to rollout digital micro-loan in Davao

THE Social Security System (SSS) is preparing for the local rollout of its new digital micro-loan facility, SSS LoanLite, across the Davao Region, though localized operational directives remain under review.

The state pension fund officially introduced LoanLite nationally in August 2026, launching initial pilot access through partner digital banks. However, regional branches in Mindanao are awaiting final localized guidelines before fully endorsing and facilitating the program in Davao.

According to SSS information officer Mona Lorraine Tombo, speaking on Davao City Disaster Radio on Friday, September 4, 2026, the agency is carefully structuring its regional implementation to protect members against online lending schemes, while offering a simpler process.

"We are targeting po na hindi po mali-lead towards online loan applications ang aming mga members. Because marami pa ring mga cases na hindi kaaya-aya, applying for this tinatawag nating online loan (We are targeting to ensure our members are not led toward unauthorized online loan applications, as we still see many undesirable cases involving these so-called online loans)," Tombo said.

SSS LoanLite offers quick credit ranging from ₱1,000 to ₱20,000.

Unlike standard SSS salary loans with two-year schedules, LoanLite features short-term repayment options of 15, 30, 60, or 90 days, carrying the same prevailing interest rate as an initial salary loan.

According to SSS program details, the facility requires no employer certification and is open to employed, self-employed, voluntary, and OFW members aged 18 to 64.

Applicants must have at least 12 posted monthly contributions, an account with a participating bank, no past-due SSS loans, and no active fraud records or final benefit claims.

Participating financial institutions include UnionDigital Bank, with RCBC and Land Bank of the Philippines slated to launch access in the third quarter of 2026, followed by UnionBank in the fourth quarter. Applications and disbursements will be processed directly through the mobile apps and digital portals of these partner banks.

Tombo urged the public to rely exclusively on official SSS portals and verified channels for updates regarding their programs. She emphasized that SSS does not employ representatives for in-person visits, nor does it send unsolicited calls, text messages, or email links requesting personal financial details. GRS