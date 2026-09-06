SSS warns members, Uplift beneficiaries vs email, text scams

THE Social Security System (SSS) has reminded its members who are Uplift beneficiaries that official notifications are coursed through the SSS member portal.

The System has repeatedly warned its members about the risks of receiving and responding to unsolicited texts, emails, and Facebook Messenger messages, as these are potential scams or phishing activities.

According to Mona Tombo, Regional Communications Officer, Mindanao South 1 Division, the SSS is intensifying its campaign to remind its members, particularly those who are recipients of the Uplift program, not to rely on texts, emails, social media messages, and physical letters for official notifications and updates.

“We don’t notify through text or email; we notify through their SSS portal. The reason behind this is that we are addressing rampant cases of scamming. And these unsolicited text messages, emails, even messengers ina-abuse at ginagamit ito na platform (the platform is being used and abused),” Tombo said during her guesting at Kapehan sa Dabaw held at SM City Davao.

She said that since last year, their office has been encountering cases of unsolicited messages and even supposed home visits by so-called SSS personnel.

“The only way that the member can be notified is through their SSS portal. Kailangan po maka-access po sila sa kanilang online portal, so they will know if they are included through the notification,” Tombo said.

She said the SSS is very strict on the use of the SSS portal to deter these scams.

Every SSS member is required to have an SSS portal, which serves as the sole platform where members can apply for benefits and receive official notifications and updates from the system.

Cross matching

Uplift (Unified Package for Livelihood, Industry, Food, and Transport) is a government initiative launched by the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to provide economic relief and cash assistance to low-income households.

Under Group 3 of the Uplift program, an estimated 1.5 million low-income SSS members are eligible to receive cash assistance of P2,000 per month for a period of six months.

Under the program, the SSS will provide cross-matching for the Uplift beneficiaries; the basis is the 2024 Community-Based Monitoring System and the SSS Monthly Salary Credit.

“Sa SSS po kasi, kailangan na ang member is employed, categorized as an employed member with low income. Ang definition po natin ng low-income is yung MSC or monthly salary credit na 20,000 and below. So, if upon cross-matching yung list under 2024 CBMS nag-match po siya sa SSS na data that member would fall under 20,000 or below, which member has a possibility to be included as a beneficiary,” Tombo said.

(Under the SSS, that member must be categorized as a member with low income. We define low income as having a Monthly Salary Credit of P20,000 or below. If, upon cross-matching under the 2024 CBMS, it matches with the SSS data that the member falls under the P20,000 or below MSC, that member has a possibility to be included as a beneficiary.)

She said one requirement is for SSS members/Uplift beneficiaries to have an updated and active SSS savings account with at least one contribution for this year.

Tombo also reminds Uplift beneficiary SSS members who currently have M. Lhuillier accounts as disbursement accounts to change to other banks. PIA DAVAO