Davao

St. Mary’s College of Tagum denies ‘student’s’ claims

SMCTI Juris Doctor Department - Supreme Student Council
SMCTI Juris Doctor Department - Supreme Student Council

A SCHOOL in Tagum City belied a social media post by a certain individual who claimed to have received a grade of 1.05 for her thesis from the school.

In an advisory posted by the St. Mary’s College of Tagum Inc.-Juris Doctor Department, it said that the individual identified as “Miecha Angeli M. Bisnar” was not enrolled in the Juris Doctor Program of the institution.

SMCTI Juris Doctor Department - Supreme Student Council
SMCTI Juris Doctor Department - Supreme Student Council
SMCTI Juris Doctor Department - Supreme Student Council

The school also clarified that the program is non-thesis.

"It is imperative to clarify to the public that St. Mary’s College of Tagum, Inc. exclusively provides a Juris Doctor NonThesis Program, thereby rendering the asserted approval sheet as a fraudulent instrument,” the school stated, adding that it will be filing legal actions against the uploader.

"We wish to officially convey that legal measures are being prepared to address the defamatory actions and misrepresentation propagated by the parties responsible for this deceptive publication," it said.

The school added that it will not tolerate any misrepresentation that could affect the integrity of its educational programs.

"The college remains steadfast in upholding the veracity and authenticity of academic achievements and qualifications conferred upon our students, thereby repudiating any misrepresentation that threatens the integrity of our educational programs," it said.

A similar incident happened in 2021 when one Kathleen Joy Poblete falsely claimed to have graduated summa cum laude from the Political Science Program at the University of the Philippines in Manila and Cavite State University. RGL

Tagum City
Law school
Thesis
Juris Doctor
Educational programs
St. Mary’s College of Tagum
Non-Thesis Program
Miecha Angeli M. Bisnar
False thesis claim
Academic misrepresentation
Legal actions
St. Mary’s College
Fraudulent approval sheet
Kathleen Joy Poblete

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph