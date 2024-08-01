St. Mary’s College of Tagum denies ‘student’s’ claims

The school also clarified that the program is non-thesis.

"It is imperative to clarify to the public that St. Mary’s College of Tagum, Inc. exclusively provides a Juris Doctor NonThesis Program, thereby rendering the asserted approval sheet as a fraudulent instrument,” the school stated, adding that it will be filing legal actions against the uploader.

"We wish to officially convey that legal measures are being prepared to address the defamatory actions and misrepresentation propagated by the parties responsible for this deceptive publication," it said.

The school added that it will not tolerate any misrepresentation that could affect the integrity of its educational programs.

"The college remains steadfast in upholding the veracity and authenticity of academic achievements and qualifications conferred upon our students, thereby repudiating any misrepresentation that threatens the integrity of our educational programs," it said.

A similar incident happened in 2021 when one Kathleen Joy Poblete falsely claimed to have graduated summa cum laude from the Political Science Program at the University of the Philippines in Manila and Cavite State University. RGL