Sta. Cruz backs Mt. Apo’s push as Unesco Geopark

AS ONE of the local government units whose area forms part of the Mt. Apo National Park, the Municipality of Sta. Cruz in Davao del Sur is fully supportive of efforts to have it included in the Unesco (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) list of Global Geoparks or Geological Parks.

Defined by Unesco, Global Geoparks are single, unified geographical areas where sites and landscapes of international geological significance are managed with a holistic concept of protection, education, and sustainable development.

In the Philippines, only Bohol Island, with its unique karst formation such as the world-famous Chocolate Hills, is included in the prestigious Unesco list of Global Geoparks.

“Dako ang potential na ang Mt. Apo mahimo’g Unesco Geopark sa Pilipinas, isa pa lang ang Geopark, which is the island of Bohol, we are trying our best to become the second on this list,” says Sta. Cruz Municipal Tourism Officer Julius Paner.

(Mt. Apo has a big potential to become a Unesco Geopark in the Philippines; there is only one, which is the island of Bohol, and we are trying our best to become the second on the list.)

He said the boulder face, which is part of Sta. Cruz is the most prominent geological feature of the mountain. Aside from the boulders, prominent geological wonders include the sulfur vents, lakes, and the crater.

As early as 2021, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources spearheaded the application of Mt. Apo for the Unesco list of Global Geoparks. In 2009, Mt. Apo applied for inclusion due to its endemism and biodiversity. However, in 2015, it was struck out from the tentative list by Unesco, citing the impact of illegal logging, poaching, exploitation, urban and agricultural intrusion.

Paner said they have been supportive of the DENR campaign from the beginning by providing supporting documents and other requirements for the application.

Other LGUs bordering Mt. Apo are also fully supportive of the Unesco Geopark inclusion. In 2024, Davao City passed a Mt. Apo Geopark ordinance (Ordinance No. 0472-24), which declares Mt. Apo as a geological monument and supports the DENR’s application to the Unesco list.

As part of their support for Mt. Apo being named as a global geopark, Paner said the Sta. Cruz LGU is supporting mountaineering activities that help promote the geological features of the mountain to mountaineers.

One of these activities is the February 19-21 Mt. Apo climb, initiated by the Mountaineering Federation of the Philippines Inc., and will be joined by around 150 climbers from all over the country. He said the number of participating climbers will be controlled as the country’s highest peak is a protected area, and they strictly adhere to the mandated capacity.

“We are flattered to have been chosen, sa kadaghan bukid sa Mindanao (with the many mountains in Mindanao) as a local government promoting eco-tourism and adventure, we have this all-out support to the association by facilitating the request, assisting in the preparation phase, and the coordination aspect. This is another way for us to support Mt. Apo’s Unesco Geopark aspiration,” Paner said.

“The national climb will have the hope that the mountaineers coming all over the country will help us spread in the Unesco efforts,” the Sta. Cruz tourism officer added. PIA DAVAO